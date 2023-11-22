The Student News Site of San Francisco State University

A breakdown of union coverage on campus
The Chomp: Head baseball coach Tony Schifano on upcoming SFSU baseball season
Employee Union Emphasis On working
Xplainer: OneCard
Xplainer: Muni
Xplainer: APEC
All about SFSU’s all-in-one card
Byline photo of Neal Wong
November 22, 2023
At San Francisco State University, OneCards are issued to every student. It’s a student ID card, declining balance card, library card, Clipper card and meal plan card.

To receive a OneCard, a student would need to visit a website to request access with their school email account. After being granted access, they need to submit a photo that meets the listed guidelines. A card will be created and can only be picked up in person at the OneCard office in the Student Services Building.

Every student has a Gator Dollars account. It’s similar to a bank account and accessed with a OneCard. Students can check their balances and add funds with the Add Value Stations on campus, the Transact eAccounts website, and the eAccounts app. A list of businesses that accept Gator Dollars is available on the OneCard website.

At the J. Paul Leonard library, students can use Gator Dollars to pay for printing services and to check out books, laptops and device chargers.

A Clipper card is a contactless smart card that can be used to pay for rides on 24 transit systems throughout the Bay Area.

The number on the back of the card’s lower left corner is the Clipper card serial number. It can be used to add the card to a Clipper account, allowing users to add money to their balances without needing to visit a card machine.

An example of a OneCard from the OneCard office in the Student Services Building on Nov. 13, 2023. (Neal Wong/Golden Gate Xpress)

SFSU does not recommend adding the OneCard to the Clipper mobile app or a mobile wallet because it may invalidate the Gator Pass.

The Gator Pass is the transit pass loaded onto every SFSU student’s OneCard. The Gator Pass fee is included in tuition and was $180 in previous semesters. SFSU students were charged $40 this semester. The pass is only in effect during the fall and spring semesters.

The Gator Pass provides unlimited rides on Muni — excluding cable cars — and SamTrans. It also provides a 50% discount for BART rides to and from Daly City BART station.

Students can use their Gator Passes on Muni by tapping their OneCards on the Clipper card readers inside Muni vehicles or at Muni Metro stations after boarding. There are card readers near all doors. Passengers over 18 can be fined $125 for fare evasion, even if they have a Gator Pass or monthly pass, if they don’t tap their cards while boarding a vehicle or entering the paid area of a station.

On SamTrans buses, students will need to board through the front doors and tap their student IDs on the card readers after boarding.

To use it on BART, students must start or end a trip at Daly City BART station and tap their OneCards on the fare gates as they enter or exit the paid area of the station.

When the Gator Pass was first implemented in 2017, it only provided unlimited rides on Muni and a 25% discount on BART.

Students with meal plans can use their meal swipes at City Eats or the Bricks with their OneCards.

Flex dollars are separate from Gator Dollars and Clipper card funds and can be used to purchase items at the Bricks.
