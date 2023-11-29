Xplainer: BART

The Student News Site of San Francisco State University

Golden Gate Xpress
The top of the Cesar Chavez Student Center is seen on Oct. 18, 2023. (Neal Wong / Golden Gate Xpress)
Antisemitic graffiti found on Campus
Students walkout and protest in response to the university’s decision to cut 655 classes, compounded by a recent tuition hike, on Nov. 28, 2023. (Feven Mamo/ Golden Gate Xpress)
Gators bite back in latest walkout
Armin Abolhassani and Jacob Vang, junior gators, captured in portraits as they showcase their unconventional Thanksgiving celebrations. Former roommates, the two express their unique approaches to the holiday festivities, on Nov.15, 2023. (Feven Mamo/ Golden Gate Xpress)
Gators celebrate Thanksgiving in ways unique to their culture and history
Jessica Phung, Tobias Roat and Kelly Bailon walk up steps during their Lands End hike on Nov. 18, 2023. (Neal Wong/Golden Gate Xpress)
A new student-run club brings community and a safe space for women
Graphic shows plants that undergo a transformative journey from being cultivated for human consumption. Once consumed, the resulting food waste is carefully sorted into the appropriate compost bins. These compostable materials are then collected by Recology and transported to specialized facilities. Following the composting process, the enriched compost is distributed to farms, completing the cycle of sustainability, on Nov. 17, 2023. (Graphic by Feven Mamo/Golden Gate Xpress)
Dear composting; SFSU loves you
Senior studio art major, Kobi Serrato, and her acquitances pose for a picture next to Serrato’s self portrait art piece at the 36th Annual Stillwell Student Exhibition open now in the Fine Arts Gallery on campus in San Francisco, Calif. on Nov. 28, 2023 (Ryo Kojima/Golden Gate Xpress)
SFSU’s School of Art to show unique styles and creativity in 36th Annual Stillwell Student Exhibition
An artist and a robot sit in a room full of paintings, generated by Midjourney with the prompt “a wide angle picture of a female artist and a robot sitting in a room with paintings surrounding them.” (Andrew Fogel/Golden Gate Xpress)
ARTifical Intelligence
Brie Larson, as Carol Danvers in, “The Marvels.” Image courtesy of Disney, Nov. 10, 2023.
Captain Marvel: A Graphic History
Fans of Rocky Rivera line up at The Stacks Record Shop, in Hayward, CA for an album signing from Rivera on Sunday, Oct. 29, 2023. (Zac Zavala / Golden Gate Xpress)
San Francisco State honors 50 years of hip hop
Matthew Cordova’s talking about his art and the art scene in the bay area. Oct. 17, 2023. (Matthew Ali/ Golden Gate Xpress.)
From San Francisco State to anime tees: Alum makes his mark on fashion
Gator Talk: A Movie We Are Thankful For
Gator Talk: A Movie We Are Thankful For
A breakdown of union coverage on campus
A breakdown of union coverage on campus
The Chomp: Head baseball coach Tony Schifano on upcoming SFSU baseball season
The Chomp: Head baseball coach Tony Schifano on upcoming SFSU baseball season
Employee Union Emphasis On working
Employee Union Emphasis On working
Kyle Botelho and Conrado Trevino-Oceguera train for the upcoming wrestling season. Oct. 24, 2023. (Matthew Ali/ Golden Gate Xpress.)
SFSU’s Wrestling Team Sets Sights on Nationals and an All-American Season
Xplainer: BART
Xplainer: BART
Xplainer: OneCard
Xplainer: OneCard
Xplainer: Muni
Xplainer: Muni
Xplainer: APEC
Xplainer: APEC
The Student News Site of San Francisco State University

Golden Gate Xpress
The Student News Site of San Francisco State University

Golden Gate Xpress

Xplainer: BART

Bay Area Rapid Transit, explained
Byline photo of Neal Wong
Neal Wong, PhotographerNovember 29, 2023
Xplainer%3A+BART

If you go to 19th and Holloway, you might see buses headed to Daly City BART station. But what is BART?

BART is an acronym for Bay Area Rapid Transit. The transit system’s 50 stations, 131.4 miles of track, and Transbay Tube under the bay connect San Francisco and cities on the peninsula with the East and South Bays.

BART’s temini are Millbrae, Richmond, Antioch, Dublin/Pleasanton, and Berryessa/North San José. There are five main lines and an automated connector to Oakland International Airport.

The Yellow line is the most frequent; you can expect trains every 10 minutes. The line is also the longest, stretching from Antioch to Millbrae, passing through San Francisco. The section from a transfer platform near Pittsburg/Bay Point station to Antioch station is known as eBART and uses diesel multiple units, instead of electric multiple units.

An entrance of Berryessa/North San José station on March 11, 2022. (Neal Wong/Golden Gate Xpress)

All other lines have frequencies of 20 minutes or less.

BART’s Red Line connects Richmond to Millbrae. The Blue Line, with one end at Dublin/Pleasanton station, and the Green Line, with one end at Berryessa/North San José, both pass through San Francisco and end at the Daly City station. The Orange line is the only line that doesn’t go through the Transbay Tube, moving riders between Richmond and Berryessa/North San José.

During the Fall and Spring semesters, SFSU students paying with a OneCard receive a 50% discount for BART trips starting or ending at Daly City station.

BART provides cheaper connections to airports than ridesharing or taking a taxi. If you’re paying with a Clipper Card, the fare from Daly City to San Francisco International Airport is $9.15. If you’re heading to Oakland International Airport, it’ll cost $5.25 to travel from Daly City to Coliseum. From there, you can transfer to the Oakland Airport Connector for $6.70 or take the AC Transit 73 bus for $2.25.

BART’s trains are electric multiple units and powered by a third rail. Over 97% of the electricity to power BART comes from zero-carbon or low-carbon sources. BART plans to be carbon-free by 2035 and completely powered by renewable energy by 2045.

The interior of a Fleet of the Future BART car on June 4, 2022. (Neal Wong /Golden Gate Xpress)

On Sept. 10, BART ran its final scheduled legacy train, with cars that were part of the system in 1972. The new cars, called the Fleet of the Future, have more doors and digital displays that show the current stop, route, and location of the train. Also, infrastructure installation for free Wi-Fi on trains and in stations is scheduled to be completed by the fall of 2025.

BART will also extend part Berryessa/North San José eventually, passing through Downtown San José and Diridon station, and ending in the city of Santa Clara. Construction is scheduled to be completed by 2040.

The Link21 program is studying concepts to improve transit in the 21-county Northern California megaregion. A new crossing from the San Francisco Peninsula to the East Bay has been proposed and will accommodate either BART or standard gauge trains if it’s built. There are two BART concepts and four standard gauge concepts.

BART’s history started in 1946. Construction officially began in 1964 and the system was opened on September 11, 1972. BART started with only four lines that terminated at Richmond, Concord, Daly City, and Fremont.

The system is governed and run by the San Francisco Bay Area Rapid Transit District, except in Santa Clara County, where the Valley Transportation Authority, or VTA, is in charge.
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Xplainer
Xplainer: OneCard
Xplainer: OneCard
Xplainer: Muni
Xplainer: Muni
Xplainer: APEC
Xplainer: APEC
About the Contributor
Neal Wong, Photographer
Neal Wong (he/him/his) was born and raised in San Francisco, attended Washington High School, where he performed as a lead in multiple plays and a musical and is currently a photographer for Golden Gate Xpress and Xpress Magazine. His photos have been published by the San Francisco Bay View, San Francisco Public Press, and Mission Local. Neal also created and teaches an SFSU Experimental College course titled Adventures in SF, which takes students on weekly field trips to little-known, interesting places. His hobbies include cooking, traveling, and reviewing places on Google Maps.

Golden Gate Xpress

The Student News Site of San Francisco State University
© 2023 Golden Gate Xpress, All Rights Reserved. • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

All Golden Gate Xpress Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *