Todo que necesitas saber de la huelga de CFA

Letícia Luna (she/her) is the Editor-in-Chief for

Golden Gate Xpress

. Leti has been pursuing a career in journalism since her time at Laney College, where she was editor-in-chief of the college's student publication

The Citizen

. Connecting to people and giving them voices is what brought her to journalism. Letícia was an audience intern at the

San Francisco Chronicle

during summer 2022 before transferring to SF State. In her spare time, Leti can be found exploring the outdoors and hanging out with her friends.