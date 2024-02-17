Love on the runway

The day after Valentine’s Day, students expressed their affection at Malcolm X Plaza, where the Latinx Student Center facilitated San Francisco State University student vendors selling their merchandise.

The event, curated by Maude Reyes, showcased a flea market, student artists, a DJ, and a fashion show, running from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Vendors offered thrifted and used clothing at a discounted price, while others ran a clothing exchange table. Some sold paintings while others made stands for their homemade crochet work and jewelry.

Andre Aberin was amongst the vendors who set up shop at the event.

“I’m a very interested person in all things fashion, so I just wanted to give people the same feel and passion that I have for fashion, so I wanted to sell everything for 20 bucks,” said Aberin, who described vending st SFSU as great and filled with lots of energy.

The fashion show provided attendees with a platform to express themselves through fashion and music, incorporating cultural elements with innovative twists. Some outfits proudly displayed the Mexican or Palestinian flags. The event began inside the Cesar Chavez Student Center, with participants then parading out to line up at the podium in Malcolm X Plaza.