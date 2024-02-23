Vice President of University Enterprises leaves for charitable foundation

Jason Porth, San Francisco State University’s vice president of University Enterprises, is set to leave SFSU for a new position directing a charitable foundation.

He will leave on March 8, according to Shelby Zou, a University Corporation fiscal analyst.

“Under Jason’s leadership the campus has undergone its most significant physical changes in many years — as a quick trip around the perimeter of campus attests,” wrote SFSU President Lynn Mahoney in an email to faculty.

Porth has been with SFSU for 18 years, contributing to establishing Mashouf Wellness Center, Manzanita Square and Marcus Hall. This year, SFSU will open the California State University system’s first state-supported residence hall, a new student dining and health services building and a new science building because of his work.

In his early days at the university, Porth was associate director of community relations and later joined the president’s office to serve as vice president of University Enterprises.

University Enterprises is a division of SFSU that focuses on creating spaces and opportunities to support the university’s mission, according to their website.

“He worked closely with Associated Students to ensure the success of the Gator Pass, a transit pass for students which gives students reduced and sometimes free access to public transportation and encourages sustainable modes of travel,” said Mahoney in the email.

He also worked with Academic Affairs to create room for the new Undergraduate Advising Center, support the redevelopment and revitalization of Romberg Tiburon Center, and maintain the downtown campus.

“As we plan for a future as a smaller university, I have made the decision not to conduct a search for a new vice president of University Enterprises but instead to move the units reporting to UE to Administration & Finance under VP Jeff Wilson,” said Mahoney in the email.

Additionally, Mahoney said that the new structure following Porth’s absence is similar to those of other universities.

“Given the strength of the leadership team Jason has assembled across the units within UE and Vice President Wilson’s record of exemplary leadership, I have every confidence in the strength of this new structure,” Mahoney said.

