The Student News Site of San Francisco State University

Golden Gate Xpress
test
The Student News Site of San Francisco State University

Golden Gate Xpress
The Student News Site of San Francisco State University

Golden Gate Xpress

Vice President of University Enterprises leaves for charitable foundation

After 18 years of service to San Francisco State University, Jason Porth will leave his position this March
Byline photo of Gabriela Calvillo Alvarez
Gabriela Calvillo Alvarez, Breaking News EditorFebruary 23, 2024
SFSU+Administration+building+on+Friday%2C+Feb.+23%2C+2024.+%28Neal+Wong%2FGolden+Gate+Xpress%29
Neal Wong
SFSU Administration building on Friday, Feb. 23, 2024. (Neal Wong/Golden Gate Xpress)

Jason Porth, San Francisco State University’s vice president of University Enterprises, is set to leave SFSU for a new position directing a charitable foundation.

He will leave on March 8, according to Shelby Zou, a University Corporation fiscal analyst.

“Under Jason’s leadership the campus has undergone its most significant physical changes in many years — as a quick trip around the perimeter of campus attests,” wrote SFSU President Lynn Mahoney in an email to faculty.

Porth has been with SFSU for 18 years, contributing to establishing Mashouf Wellness Center, Manzanita Square and Marcus Hall. This year, SFSU will open the California State University system’s first state-supported residence hall, a new student dining and health services building and a new science building because of his work.

In his early days at the university, Porth was associate director of community relations and later joined the president’s office to serve as vice president of University Enterprises.

University Enterprises is a division of SFSU that focuses on creating spaces and opportunities to support the university’s mission, according to their website.

“He worked closely with Associated Students to ensure the success of the Gator Pass, a transit pass for students which gives students reduced and sometimes free access to public transportation and encourages sustainable modes of travel,” said Mahoney in the email. 

He also worked with Academic Affairs to create room for the new Undergraduate Advising Center, support the redevelopment and revitalization of Romberg Tiburon Center, and maintain the downtown campus.

“As we plan for a future as a smaller university, I have made the decision not to conduct a search for a new vice president of University Enterprises but instead to move the units reporting to UE to Administration & Finance under VP Jeff Wilson,” said Mahoney in the email.

Additionally, Mahoney said that the new structure following Porth’s absence is similar to those of other universities.

“Given the strength of the leadership team Jason has assembled across the units within UE and Vice President Wilson’s record of exemplary leadership, I have every confidence in the strength of this new structure,” Mahoney said.

 

This is a developing story.
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Campus
Volunteer organizer Ashley See (left) and San Francisco State University student assistant Becca Wilson (right) embrace following the results of the California State University Student Assistant union election via electronic ballot at a watch party in Burk Hall on Friday, Feb. 23, 2024. (Sean Young / Golden Gate Xpress)
Student assistants join employee union in historic vote
Riley Gaines is escorted by police following a Turning Point USA event named “Saving Women’s Sports” at SF State in San Francisco, Calif., on Thursday, April 6, 2023. Swimmer Riley Gaines is the feature speaker at the conservative groups event and known to be critical of transgender participation in women sporting events. Protesters attending the event caused Gaines to spend hours guarded in a room by police before her departure. (Benjamin Fanjoy/ Golden Gate Xpress)
SFSU police suspend Riley Gaines investigation
An illustration of students entering an elevator in Manzanita Square. (Sophia Osborn / Golden Gate Xpress)
Manzanita Square elevators out of order after repeated incidents of dysfunction
About the Contributors
Gabriela Calvillo Alvarez, Breaking News Editor
Gabriela Calvillo Alvarez (she/they) is breaking news editor for Golden Gate Xpress. She is double majoring in journalism and political science, two passions she holds near to her heart. Growing up in the East Bay, Gabriela graduated from Washington High School, where she wrote and was news editor on the award-winning school newspaper, The Hatchet. She also participated in The Stanford Daily Summer Internship in 2020. During their spare time, Gabriela enjoys going out with friends, attending concerts and learning new things. 
Neal Wong, Co-Copy Editor
Neal Wong (he/him) is a third-year journalism student and minoring in urban studies and planning. He was born and raised in San Francisco and attended Washington High School. He has photographed and written for Golden Gate Xpress first as a contributor, then as a photographer, and now as a copy editor. His photos have also been published by the San Francisco Bay ViewSan Francisco Public Press, Mission Local, and Xpress Magazine. Neal has also created and taught four SFSU Experimental College courses. His hobbies include traveling, cooking, and reading.

Golden Gate Xpress

The Student News Site of San Francisco State University
© 2024 Golden Gate Xpress, All Rights Reserved. • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

All Golden Gate Xpress Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *