Confusion Commuting to Campus

San Francisco State University students have voiced concerns over the new bike lane on Lake Merced Boulevard. They seem uncertain about how to approach the new lane and many have been seen crossing the solid line into the lane to turn onto campus to reach the parking structure.

The new bike lane went up last semester as a part of the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency’s Lake Merced Quick-Build Project. Since then, students have been concerned about whether they are breaking the law when turning onto campus property. The project is part of an SFMTA initiative to make the west side of San Francisco safer.

Uncertainty surrounding how to handle the new addition to the intersection has become a talking point amongst commuters.

According to Michael Roccaforte, SFMTA deputy spokesperson, 311 has received reports regarding northbound cars crossing into the bike lane on Lake Merced Boulevard and State Drive. Students have also seen this occur daily.

“Every single time that I come to campus? I see people going right into the bike lane,” said Eduardo Munoz, a computer science major. “If you took your driver’s test, you know, you’re not supposed to cross that solid line, and that’s strictly for the bike lane. So I don’t understand why keep going to the right knowing that that solid line is there, and you’re not allowed to cross that line.”

In response, the SFMTA plans to place a transit boarding island at the intersection, which, according to R. will prevent drivers from crossing into the bike lane when turning onto State Drive.

According to the University Police Department, no incidents or accidents have occurred due to the new bike lane. However, their view on how to navigate the new lane is very simple.

“The general rule is to observe and obey all relevant signage and/or striping indicators,” wrote Lt. Jim Callaghan, UPD in an email. “So far, we have been very fortunate to not have any concerning incidents reported involving motor vehicles and bicyclists.”

The bike lane has not caused any major issues for anyone thus far but there are some minor annoyances, according to students who drive into campus.

“I think it’s been a little more confusing. Especially turning in here,” said Phoebe Schultz, a sociology student.

One of the more concerning issues drivers face is the confusion at the intersection every morning. While the instructions are clear, it does not seem like every driver knows or remembers these specific rules.

“I don’t understand the like double lane going on, so I’ve had people honk at me and I think it’s a little bit confusing. And then I also feel like there’s been a little bit more traffic every day,” Schultz said.

Thus far, the new bike lanes are a minor annoyance rather than a real problem for the campus community. Currently, there have been no reported accidents or collisions at the intersection.