The Student News Site of San Francisco State University

Golden Gate Xpress
test
The Student News Site of San Francisco State University

Golden Gate Xpress
The Student News Site of San Francisco State University

Golden Gate Xpress

Gators eliminated in first round of CCAA Division II tournament

A lack of rhythm proves costly for SFSU against CSULA in season-ending defeat
Byline photo of Kathia Noriega
Kathia Noriega, Staff ReporterMarch 7, 2024
Donovan+Cooks+takes+a+shot+during+the+first+half+of+the+CCAA+Division+II+basketball+tournament+quarter-finals+on+March+7%2C+2024.+%28Kathia+Noriega%2FGolden+Gate+Xpress%29
Kathia Noriega
Donovan Cooks takes a shot during the first half of the CCAA Division II basketball tournament quarter-finals on March 7, 2024. (Kathia Noriega/Golden Gate Xpress)

Constant turnovers and a slow start were too much for the San Francisco State University men’s basketball team, which suffered a season-ending 84-62 loss against California State University, Los Angeles during the CCAA Division II tournament on Thursday night. 

The Gators came into the postseason as the No. 6 seed and faced the No. 3 seed, CSULA, in the tournament hosted by California State University, San Bernardino. After facing off against CSULA in numerous in-season matches, the Gators failed to leverage their experience to gain the upper hand in the much-anticipated game. 

Gators head coach Vince Inglima was ready for this game and prepared the team for any surprises. He used the previous games against CSULA to take this game from them but wasn’t able to catch up as SFSU started with a shaky start when they weren’t able to come up with big plays to even up the score. 

“In the big game, I think we also didn’t play particularly well and couldn’t take advantage of that,” Inglima said. “We played really sloppy with the ball and kind of fed into their transition baskets, which was going to be a big aspect of what we were trying to do.”

SFSU basketball head coach Vince Inglima speaks to the team during a timeout on March 7, 2024, after the team was 20 points behind at the CCAA Division II basketball tournament quarter-finals. (Kathia Noriega/Golden Gate Xpress) (Kathia Noriega)

CSULA had the lead throughout the entire game as they continued to force turnovers, constantly taking the ball away from SFSU as much as possible. During the short chances when SFSU had the ball, they weren’t able to come up with anything.

Senior forward Jonah Roth had high expectations for the team and anticipated a bigger celebration at the end of his final season. However, he noticed the team’s struggle during this final game and was not happy with the results.

“I was really excited to play in this tournament because last year I was injured so I don’t think I played particularly great today,” Roth said. “I had a lot of turnovers but I think I’m proud of my effort.”

Roth finished the night with 11 points, nine rebounds and four turnovers.

CSULA took advantage of their defense as they were able to score 30 points from turnovers. The Gators continued to miss timely shots, allowing CSULA to record 28-for-32 in free throws.

Forward Jailen Daniel-Dalton was equally upset with the loss after all the preparation that went into this game. He noticed the upper hand that the No. 3 seed had to take that game away from them, even though the first half closed with only a six-point deficit, at 33-39.

“They’re a good team,” Daniel-Dalton said. “They’re above us in the conference standings but one thing they do really well is they turn teams over and they’ll just sit down and wait for you to mess up and capitalize on it, and that’s what they did today on every single one of our turnovers.”

While scoring 10 points with nine rebounds, Daniel-Dalton wasn’t able to brew anything up from deep, going 0-for-4 from beyond the three-point range. 

Despite the loss, Inglima is still proud of the team that they built this year. The team will be losing two graduating seniors from the team and will be taking advantage of the younger team in the following season.

“We’re happy that we’re here a lot,” Inglima said. “Half the league does not make it here. This is an incredibly challenging conference with great teams top to bottom. That’s a credit to our guys and how hard they work and compete […] day in and day out, and it’s credit to the leadership.”
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Basketball
San Francisco State University freshman guard Donovan Cooks (21) drives towards the basket against California State University East Bay sophomore guard Payden White (40) during the Gators’ loss to the CSU East Bay Pioneers on Feb. 29, 2023 at Pioneer Gymnasium in Hayward, California. (Sean Young / Golden Gate Xpress)
Men’s basketball prepares for CCAA tournament
San Francisco State University senior forward Jonah Roth high-fives his teammates as he heads to the bench following a shift during the Gators’ loss to the California State University East Bay Pioneers on Feb. 29 at Pioneer Gymnasium in Hayward, California. (Sean Young / Golden Gate Xpress)
Turnovers cause Gators to lose final game of regular season to CSU East Bay
San Francisco State’s Caleb Oden watches a three-point shot attempt in a game versus Dominican University of California in SFSU’s Main Gym on Nov. 10, 2023. (Vanden Harris special to Golden Gate Xpress)
Men’s basketball homestand will determine playoff chances
More in Sports
Macaria Moore-Bastide of the SFSU womens track & field team high jumps at Cox Stadium during practice on March 4. 2023. (Dan Hernandez / Golden Gate Xpress)
‘Pushing past your limits:’ Gators track and field star qualifies for third nationals in two years
Jacob French (34) celebrates his first collegiate home run with teammate Armando Murillo (3) in a game versus no. 11 Cal State San Bernardino at San Francisco State University’s Maloney Field on Saturday, Feb. 24, 2024. (Vanden Harris special to Golden Gate Xpress)
SFSU baseball team takes series after back-to-back walk-off wins
Members of the San Francisco State University baseball team high-five infielder Jacob French (right) after the first inning against Cal State San Bernardino Maloney Field on Friday. (Sean Young / Golden Gate Xpress)
Gators look forward to chomping up the competition
About the Contributor
Kathia Noriega, Staff Reporter
Kathia Noriega (she/her) is a reporter for Golden Gate Xpress. She is a journalism major and was born in Redwood City but grew up in San Mateo, California. Kathia enjoys watching baseball and sports highlights in her spare time which sparked her joy for writing about sports. Before transferring to SFSU, she attended Skyline College and wrote for the student newspaper, The Skyline View. Kathia loves listening to music 24/7 and if you happen to catch her listening to music, it’s probably either J.Cole or Bad Bunny.

Golden Gate Xpress

The Student News Site of San Francisco State University
© 2024 Golden Gate Xpress, All Rights Reserved. • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

All Golden Gate Xpress Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *