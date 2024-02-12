The Student News Site of San Francisco State University

SF fans react to 49ers Super Bowl loss

San Francisco fans devastated at second loss against Chiefs in 2024 Super Bowl
Byline photo of Bryan Chavez
Bryan Chavez, Multimedia EditorFebruary 12, 2024
Fans+were+left+speechless+after+the+49ers+lost+yet+another+Super+Bowl+to+the+Kansas+City+Chiefs+at+the+East+Cut+watch+party+in+San+Francisco+on+Feb.+11%2C+2024.+%28Bryan+Chavez+%2F+Golden+Gate+Xpress%29
Bryan Chavez
Fans were left speechless after the 49ers lost yet another Super Bowl to the Kansas City Chiefs at the East Cut watch party in San Francisco on Feb. 11, 2024. (Bryan Chavez / Golden Gate Xpress)

Through the majority of the night, the San Francisco 49ers looked like the more dominant team, having held the Kansas City Chiefs’ offense to just three points at halftime. But with fumbles, penalties and a few mistakes with special teams, the Chiefs found a way to squeeze out a win 25-22 in Las Vegas. 

Fans watched the Super Bowl at the East Cut in San Francisco near Oracle Park. Emotions were at an all-time high, especially during the Apple Music Halftime Show. Near the fourth quarter, fans still felt confident in how the 49ers were playing. Yet, once Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs scored in overtime, fans were sick to their stomachs and left the watch party. 

 

Bryan Chavez

Alex Ibarra screams with excitement at the East Cut watch party in San Francisco as the 49ers scored first with a field goal in the second quarter on Feb. 11, 2024. (Bryan Chavez / Golden Gate Xpress)

Bryan Chavez

 

 

 

Scott Wright, the man in the blue denim jacket, celebrates his birthday with his family and friends at the East Cut Super Bowl watch party in San Francisco on Feb. 11, 2024. (Bryan Chavez / Golden Gate Xpress)

Bryan Chavez

 

 

 

Fans celebrated as the 49ers got the first points of Super Bowl LVIII with a 55-yard field goal kicked by Jake Moody. The East Cut held a watch party located in San Francisco on Feb. 11, 2024. (Bryan Chavez / Golden Gate Xpress)

Bryan Chavez

 

Kunal Sikand (left) and Maura Sweetland (right) dance during Usher’s halftime performance at Super Bowl 58. The pair described they had an out-of-body experience during the performance at the East Cut located in San Francisco on Feb. 11, 2024. (Bryan Chavez / Golden Gate Xpress)

Bryan Chavez

Estevan Amoroso (left) and Cathy Kitterman (right) celebrate as the 49ers make a defensive play preventing the Chiefs from scoring a touchdown at the East Cut in San Francisco on Feb. 11, 2024 (Bryan Chavez / Golden Gate Xpress)

Bryan Chavez

 

 

Cathy Kitterman (left) and Scott Wright (right) cheer as the 49ers score a touchdown in the fourth quarter to put them up 16-13 in Super Bowl LVIII. The mother-son duo celebrated together at the East Cut watch party located in San Francisco on Feb. 11, 2024. (Bryan Chavez / Golden Gate Xpress)

Bryan Chavez

Fans cheered as the 49ers scored a touchdown in the fourth quarter to put them up 16-13 in Super Bowl LVIII. The East Cut held a Super Bowl watch party located in San Francisco on Feb. 11, 2024. (Bryan Chavez / Golden Gate Xpress)

Bryan Chavez

 

 

Multiple 49ers fans were shouting at the screen, hoping the Kansas City Chiefs would make a mistake on offense during the East Cut’s Super Bowl watch party in San Francisco on Feb. 11, 2024.  (Bryan Chavez / Golden Gate Xpress)

Bryan Chavez

 

Devastated that the 49ers lost the Super Bowl, Estevan Amoroso put his head down for a long time at the East Cut in San Francisco on Feb. 11, 2024. (Bryan Chavez / Golden Gate Xpress)
About the Contributor
Bryan Chavez, Multimedia Editor
Bryan Chavez (he/him) is a reporter for SF State’s Golden Gate Xpress. He is a senior pursuing a major in Journalism with a minor in Sociology. As a lifelong resident of the Bay Area, Bryan aspires to become a beat writer for the Golden State Warriors or any other major league sports team in the region. Beyond his journalistic pursuits, he enjoys engaging in hobbies such as hiking, painting, and building with Legos during his free time.

