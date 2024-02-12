SF fans react to 49ers Super Bowl loss

Through the majority of the night, the San Francisco 49ers looked like the more dominant team, having held the Kansas City Chiefs’ offense to just three points at halftime. But with fumbles, penalties and a few mistakes with special teams, the Chiefs found a way to squeeze out a win 25-22 in Las Vegas.

Fans watched the Super Bowl at the East Cut in San Francisco near Oracle Park. Emotions were at an all-time high, especially during the Apple Music Halftime Show. Near the fourth quarter, fans still felt confident in how the 49ers were playing. Yet, once Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs scored in overtime, fans were sick to their stomachs and left the watch party.

Alex Ibarra screams with excitement at the East Cut watch party in San Francisco as the 49ers scored first with a field goal in the second quarter on Feb. 11, 2024. (Bryan Chavez / Golden Gate Xpress)

Scott Wright, the man in the blue denim jacket, celebrates his birthday with his family and friends at the East Cut Super Bowl watch party in San Francisco on Feb. 11, 2024. (Bryan Chavez / Golden Gate Xpress)

Fans celebrated as the 49ers got the first points of Super Bowl LVIII with a 55-yard field goal kicked by Jake Moody. The East Cut held a watch party located in San Francisco on Feb. 11, 2024. (Bryan Chavez / Golden Gate Xpress)

Kunal Sikand (left) and Maura Sweetland (right) dance during Usher’s halftime performance at Super Bowl 58. The pair described they had an out-of-body experience during the performance at the East Cut located in San Francisco on Feb. 11, 2024. (Bryan Chavez / Golden Gate Xpress)

Estevan Amoroso (left) and Cathy Kitterman (right) celebrate as the 49ers make a defensive play preventing the Chiefs from scoring a touchdown at the East Cut in San Francisco on Feb. 11, 2024 (Bryan Chavez / Golden Gate Xpress)

Cathy Kitterman (left) and Scott Wright (right) cheer as the 49ers score a touchdown in the fourth quarter to put them up 16-13 in Super Bowl LVIII. The mother-son duo celebrated together at the East Cut watch party located in San Francisco on Feb. 11, 2024. (Bryan Chavez / Golden Gate Xpress)

Fans cheered as the 49ers scored a touchdown in the fourth quarter to put them up 16-13 in Super Bowl LVIII. The East Cut held a Super Bowl watch party located in San Francisco on Feb. 11, 2024. (Bryan Chavez / Golden Gate Xpress)

Multiple 49ers fans were shouting at the screen, hoping the Kansas City Chiefs would make a mistake on offense during the East Cut’s Super Bowl watch party in San Francisco on Feb. 11, 2024. (Bryan Chavez / Golden Gate Xpress)

Devastated that the 49ers lost the Super Bowl, Estevan Amoroso put his head down for a long time at the East Cut in San Francisco on Feb. 11, 2024. (Bryan Chavez / Golden Gate Xpress)