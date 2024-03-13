Oakland man faces charges in SFSU student’s death

An Oakland man has been charged with domestic violence and murder of a San Francisco State University student, according to news reports and social media posts.

Zoe Nika Reidy-Watts, who was 25 and a College of Liberal and Creative Arts student, was found by Oakland police in the home of her boyfriend, Victor Tyrone Frieson III, on March 1. According to The Mercury News, police said Reidy-Watts had rib fractures, a lacerated liver and visible bruises on her body and neck.

Frieson’s plea hearing is set for April 10 at 9 a.m. in Oakland. He is being held at Alameda County Santa Rita Jail without bail, according to the Alameda County inmate locator.

Frieson, 27, has been a registered sex offender in Alameda County since 2020 for illegally annoying or molesting a minor.

Watts was a member of Youth Speaks, a spoken word poetry organization in San Francisco’s Mission District.

Khaia Ritter, who goes by Gaia, met Reidy-Watts in early 2015 when Watts started attending open mic nights hosted by Youth Speaks.

“She wanted people to connect to their hearts and to the planet with their art in every way, and she was always there to show up for others whenever she could,” Ritter said. “She was very driven in her community with regards to poetry and writing.”

Nick Homer, the deputy district attorney assigned to prosecute the case, declined to comment because the investigation was ongoing.

A celebration of Reidy-Watts’s life will be held on March 31 at the Alan Blueford Center for Justice, 2434 Telegraph Ave, Oakland, from 3-6 p.m., hosted by Jada Imani Carter, a high school friend of Reidy-Watts. There will be an altar, story circle and more.