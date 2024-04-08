San Francisco Police Department stands off with Parkmerced resident

An eight-hour standoff between the San Francisco Police Department and a Parkmerced resident lasted until 2:24 p.m. today, ending in an arrest at 403 Gonzalez Drive.

After police threw tear gas into his home, Erick Rosemon came out of his apartment with his hands up. Following his arrest at 2:15 p.m. Rosemon was then unclothed, put on a gurney and taken away by an ambulance.

Rosemon, a former Marine, has been the subject of a number of calls made by Parkmerced residents to the SFPD in the last few months.

Keith Martin, neighbor to Rosemon and resident of a second story apartment, could not get into his home, where his wife Loretta said she had been threatened by Rosemon in the early hours of the morning at 4:03 a.m.

“He came up and started beating on the door and saying he was going to kill my wife,” Martin said.

Rosemon also confronted Sara, another neighbor who chose not to disclose her last name due to safety concerns. He made threats around 6 a.m. and Sara called the police during the disturbance.

“It started with banging on the shared wall [with Rosemon] in our home, then escalated to our front door,” Sara said. “I called 911 while my partner held our front door closed.”

Throughout the day, police had been speaking to Rosemon through his window using a megaphone. Rosemon claimed the authorities had no reason to arrest him, which is why he declined to exit his home.

“You need to have something on somebody so they can go,” Rosemon said. “I’m not coming out. I’m not.”

Along with occasionally disturbing and verbally harassing his neighbors, neighbors have accused Rosemon of having harassed an elderly neighbor and the postman. According to neighbors, Rosemon showed symptoms of experiencing a mental health disorder.

Rosemon made claims that he had a wife and she was in the unit with him saying, “Fuck you; I’m going to go have sex with my wife,” to police.

When officers had Rosemon in custody, they surrounded the apartment and told anyone potentially still in the home to come out.

Police vacated the home at 2:32 p.m. after no one else was found inside.

San Francisco State University Police Department sent notifications via text and email to students regarding the situation, warning everyone to avoid the 300-400 block of Parkmerced.