Breaking News
The Student News Site of San Francisco State University

Golden Gate Xpress
Gator Pass
The Student News Site of San Francisco State University

Golden Gate Xpress
The Student News Site of San Francisco State University

Golden Gate Xpress

Motor vehicle theft at University Park South results in arrest

According to a police statement, one of the suspects brandished a firearm toward the victim as she approached her vehicle
Byline photo of Kathia Noriega
Kathia Noriega, Staff ReporterMay 1, 2024
A+car+heads+east+on+Holloway+Avenue+with+buildings+in+University+Park+South+in+the+background+on+Wednesday%2C+May+1%2C+2024.+%28Neal+Wong+%2F+Golden+Gate+Xpress%29
Neal Wong
A car heads east on Holloway Avenue with buildings in University Park South in the background on Wednesday, May 1, 2024. (Neal Wong / Golden Gate Xpress)

An arrest was made after a motor vehicle theft occurred on Wednesday afternoon at block five of San Francisco State’s University Park South housing community.

According to an email sent by the University Police Department, at approximately 3:16 p.m., the victim approached her white Hyundai Elantra when she noticed three suspects inside her vehicle. She began recording the suspects in her car when another subject approached her from behind, grabbed her and turned her around.

The suspect pointed a firearm toward her stomach demanding the victim to erase the video evidence, UPD wrote in the email.

The victim described the suspect with the firearm as 20 to 30 years old, around 5 feet and 8 inches tall, and wearing all black clothing with a mask. She also described the suspect in the driver seat as an adult with a black puffer jacket and a white mask with a black dollar sign.

The fourth subject then went inside the vehicle and the four suspects drove away from the scene in her vehicle via the west exit. The victim observed her vehicle going eastbound on Holloway Avenue toward 19th Avenue.

She does not know where the suspects went after exiting the parking lot, according to the email.

UPD is increasing patrols in response to this incident.

The San Francisco Police Department stated that no additional details were available at time of publication.

People with more information can contact SFPD at (415) 553-0123 and UPD at (415) 338-2222.
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Campus
Ziniab Imtair, president of GUPS, speaks to the crowd of campers during a general assembly meeting in the quad on day three of the encampment on May 1, 2024. (Dan Hernandez / Golden Gate Xpress)
SFSU encampments settle as support continues
Ziniab Imtair, president of GUPS, crouches to light candles next to a bench in the quad set up as a memorial for a vigil held on the evening of April 29, 2024. (Dan Hernandez / Golden Gate Xpress)
Students for Gaza hold candlelight vigil for lives lost in Palestine
The crowd chants in unison at Malcolm X Plaza at 12:50 p.m. (Dan Hernandez/ Golden Gate Xpress)
SFSU begins encampments in solidarity with Gaza, joining a nationwide movement
About the Contributors
Kathia Noriega
Kathia Noriega, Staff Reporter
Kathia Noriega (she/her) is a reporter for Golden Gate Xpress. She is a journalism major and was born in Redwood City but grew up in San Mateo, California. Kathia enjoys watching baseball and sports highlights in her spare time which sparked her joy for writing about sports. Before transferring to SFSU, she attended Skyline College and wrote for the student newspaper, The Skyline View. Kathia loves listening to music 24/7 and if you happen to catch her listening to music, it’s probably either J.Cole or Bad Bunny.
Neal Wong
Neal Wong, Co-Copy Editor
Neal Wong (he/him) is a third-year journalism student and minoring in urban studies and planning. He was born and raised in San Francisco and attended Washington High School. He has photographed and written for Golden Gate Xpress first as a contributor, then as a photographer, and now as a copy editor. His photos have also been published by the San Francisco Bay ViewSan Francisco Public Press, Mission Local, and Xpress Magazine. Neal has also created and taught four SFSU Experimental College courses. His hobbies include traveling, cooking, and reading.

Golden Gate Xpress

The Student News Site of San Francisco State University
© 2024 Golden Gate Xpress, All Rights Reserved. • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

All Golden Gate Xpress Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *