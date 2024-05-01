Motor vehicle theft at University Park South results in arrest

An arrest was made after a motor vehicle theft occurred on Wednesday afternoon at block five of San Francisco State’s University Park South housing community.

According to an email sent by the University Police Department, at approximately 3:16 p.m., the victim approached her white Hyundai Elantra when she noticed three suspects inside her vehicle. She began recording the suspects in her car when another subject approached her from behind, grabbed her and turned her around.

The suspect pointed a firearm toward her stomach demanding the victim to erase the video evidence, UPD wrote in the email.

The victim described the suspect with the firearm as 20 to 30 years old, around 5 feet and 8 inches tall, and wearing all black clothing with a mask. She also described the suspect in the driver seat as an adult with a black puffer jacket and a white mask with a black dollar sign.

The fourth subject then went inside the vehicle and the four suspects drove away from the scene in her vehicle via the west exit. The victim observed her vehicle going eastbound on Holloway Avenue toward 19th Avenue.

She does not know where the suspects went after exiting the parking lot, according to the email.

UPD is increasing patrols in response to this incident.

The San Francisco Police Department stated that no additional details were available at time of publication.

People with more information can contact SFPD at (415) 553-0123 and UPD at (415) 338-2222.