Pro-Palestine encampment, SFSU reach divestment agreement

Students for Gaza win a commitment to divest, including from weapons manufacturers
Byline photo of GGX Staff
GGX StaffMay 14, 2024
SFSU+President+Lynn+Mahoney+speaks+during+an+open+bargaining+session+with+members+of+a+pro-Palestinian+encampment+on+May+6%2C+2024.+Mahoney+sat+alongside+Jamillah+Moore%2C+SFSU+vice+president+of+student+affairs+and+engagement%2C+and+Amy+Sueyoshi%2C+SFSU+provost.+%28Andrew+Fogel+%2F+Golden+Gate+Xpress%29
Andrew Fogel
SFSU President Lynn Mahoney speaks during an open bargaining session with members of a pro-Palestinian encampment on May 6, 2024. Mahoney sat alongside Jamillah Moore, SFSU vice president of student affairs and engagement, and Amy Sueyoshi, SFSU provost. (Andrew Fogel / Golden Gate Xpress)

On May 14, the Students for Gaza at San Francisco State University announced the university’s commitment to divest after two weeks of staging an encampment in support of Palestine.

After Students for Gaza SFSU met with administrators at the Seven Hills Conference Center on Monday afternoon, the organization and SFSU President Lynn Mahoney announced SFSU’s plans to divest from weapons manufacturers.

The university will additionally limit other, indirect investments that violate human rights, according to the press release from Students for Gaza SFSU.

“This is a starting baseline for us to get a place of divestment from genocide, apartheid, illegal settlement, occupation, and other violations of human rights,” said a student from the elected body of the encampment in the press release.

In a statement, Mahoney said she will commit to the following “ambitious timeline:”

  • Form a work group to create a disclosure website that makes the investment strategies of the SF State Foundation and UCorp more transparent by May 31.
  • Call emergency meetings of the Investment Committee as needed to have a draft policy by Aug. 31.
  • Submit Investment Committee-approved revisions to the full SF State Foundation Board for discussion at its September Board Meeting and for approval by December 2024.
  • Launch a disclosure website, including making immediate changes to align with current CSU practice and subsequent changes needed to comply with a revised investment policy.

“I acknowledge again the work that Students for Gaza has done to push SF State to reflect on its commitments to ESG and commit to changes in investment strategies and disclosure,” Mahoney said in her statement. “The proposal outlined above is not just rhetoric or an empty promise but will lead to real change in our investment strategies.”

There will be a press conference to announce the continuation of the campaign for Palestine’s freedom on May 15, according to the Students for Gaza SFSU press release. 

Their next steps will follow the disclosure of SFSU’s investments. They will also work with the administration over the summer and fall semester to meet other demands.

 

This is a developing story.
