Xplainer: SFSU Shuttle Service

19th and Holloway is a hub for several modes of transportation, including Muni buses, Muni Metro light rail and San Francisco State University’s shuttle service.



SFSU’s shuttle service began in November 1989, in response to the Bay Bridge’s closure due to damage from the Loma Prieta earthquake. More students, staff and faculty were taking BART, so SFSU started the service to support their commuting needs, according to media relations specialist Kent Bravo.

The service is provided by SFSU’s department of transportation and parking, which has contracted transMETRO to operate the service since 2015.

When and how frequently do the shuttles run?

The shuttles run every 35-40 minutes, according to Bravo.

In Fall 2023, they ran every 20-25 minutes, according to old signs placed on the sidewalk.

According to prior reporting by Golden Gate Xpress, the shuttles used to run every 10 to 15 minutes in 2018.

Do they run during the summer, winter, and holidays?

The shuttle service operates exclusively during the spring and fall semesters, with no service provided during the summer or winter breaks or on holidays observed officially by the university.

Are there other routes and stops?

According to Bravo, the only route is between Daly City BART station and campus. The station and 19th and Holloway Avenues are the only stops.

An archived version of the shuttle website shows that there were two routes: the Daly City BART Express and the Campus Loop.

The former Daly City BART Express route is the same as the route that exists currently, but with higher frequency.

The Campus Loop route used to start at Daly City BART station. It would then head to the following stops in order:

The Creative Arts building

Font Blvd near Mary Park and Mary Ward halls

Winston Dr. near Annex I and Annex II

University Park North before heading back to the BART station

The Campus Loop route had five runs daily, departing the BART station at 7:20 a.m., 8:20 a.m., 9:20 a.m., 4:40 p.m. and 5:20 p.m.

Are shuttles accessible for people with disabilities?

Yes. They have wheelchair lifts and straps.

“We are committed to ensuring that all members of our campus community, regardless of mobility or accessibility needs, can utilize our transportation services safely and comfortably,” Bravo said.

Is there an online platform available for tracking shuttles?

Not currently.

An archived version of the shuttle website shows that shuttles used to be able to be tracked through Fleetmatics Reveal, a GPS-tracking platform.

Can non-university-affiliated individuals use the shuttles?

The shuttle service is available to anyone traveling to and departing from the campus.

“Whether you’re a student, faculty member, staff member, or visitor to our campus, you are welcome to utilize our shuttle service for convenient transportation to and from the university,” Bravo said.

What are the hours of operation?

Shuttles run from 7 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., Monday to Thursday.

An archived version of the shuttle website shows that shuttles used to run from Monday to Friday.

How many vehicles are in operation?

“Currently, there are two shuttles running,” Bravo said.

In response to a public records request, the university provided a document from January 2015 that listed four vehicles.

Are there any plans for expansions or improvements to the service?

“Currently, due to limited funding availability and the high cost associated with providing the shuttle service free of charge to campus members, we are unable to accommodate any service increase,” Bravo said. “We understand the importance of accessible and affordable transportation options for our community and are actively exploring alternative solutions to address this challenge within our financial constraints. We appreciate your understanding and patience as we work towards finding sustainable transportation solutions for our campus.”