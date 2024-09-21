Xplainer: Domestic Violence Resources

From 2021 to 2023, there were 21 domestic violence reports and 14 rape reports on San Francisco State University’s main campus, according to the SF State Annual Security Report. In the past month, there were three reported rape incidents on campus, according to SFSU’s daily crime and fire log.

This news may draw familiarity to a recent loss SFSU mourned, which was the death of Zoe Nika Reidy-Watts, a 25-year-old Liberal and Creative Arts student, in March. Reidy-Watts’ boyfriend, Victor Tyrone Freison III, was charged with murder and domestic violence.

However, this is not an isolated case in the SFSU community.

Jose Dejesus Rodriguez was convicted of killing his ex-girlfriend, Valeria Villagomez, a 21-year-old SFSU student, according to a press release from the San Francisco District Attorney’s office on Sept. 13.

“This killing of Valeria Villagomez is a tragic reminder of the urgent need to address domestic violence,” said San Francisco Assistant District Attorney Leigh Frazier in a press release.

What is considered domestic violence?

Domestic violence is the threat of violence or active violence within a home. It usually involves abusive behavior toward a spouse or partner.

It can be physical, psychological, sexual, technological, economic or verbal abuse. The person experiencing the abuse can feel intimidated, humiliated, isolated, threatened, manipulated or injured, according to the U.S. Office on Violence Against Women.

How to identify domestic violence?

Anna Titus, the Title IX coordinator at SFSU, has worked in domestic violence advocacy for eight years and in domestic violence shelters where she responded to crisis lines.

Titus said domestic violence has key warning signs:

Controlling behavior from a partner regarding communications and interactions with friends and family

Monitoring or surveillance from a partner, usually done through the use of technology

Any threat of violence that violence could occur at anytime

Visible markings of physical abuse

“Any type of controlling behavior related to your relationships can be a warning sign that they may be trying to isolate you from your support system to make sure you can’t get out of the situation,” Titus said.

How can SFSU students experiencing domestic violence get help?

Associated Students Women’s Center

SFSU’s Associated Students Women’s Center is on the third floor of the Cesar Chavez Student Center in room T-116. It provides a safe place for people who are experiencing cases of domestic and sexual abuse.

“A lot of people that are in the situation where they need support are not even able to look up on their home computer ‘domestic violence resources near me,’ because that’s not an option,” said Madeline Cox, assistant director of the Women’s Center. “Somebody is probably monitoring them so we are that middleman.”

The Women’s Center also provides free pregnancy tests, organic period products and Plan B for women on campus. Its doors are open Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m.- 4 p.m. and on Fridays from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Staff at the Women’s Center are not professionally trained to deal with domestic violence cases. However, they are ready to refer people to resources on and off campus.

Black Women Revolt

Cox said Black Women Revolt is a referral they often have to make for their clients.

According to the National Domestic Violence Hotline, the Black community experiences higher rates of domestic abuse than other communities

Black Women Revolt is an off-campus organization that offers services like case management, domestic violence education, legal services, youth services, emergency shelters and support groups for Black women and families.

The organization registers clients through an online form.

The SAFE Place

The SAFE Place is another resource the Women’s Center uses for referrals.

Located in the Student Services building in suite 403, the SAFE Place offers free and confidential counseling and emotional support to students, staff and faculty experiencing domestic or sexual violence.

Service appointments can be made by emailing [email protected] or calling 415-694-3825. Appointments are available Monday through Friday from 8 a.m.- 4:45 p.m.

San Francisco Women Against Rape (SFWAR)

The SAFE Place’s off-campus community partner, San Francisco Women Against Rape, provides resources, support, advocacy and education to people dealing with sexual and domestic violence and has a 24-hour crisis hotline.

Title IX Office

Further down the same corridor where the SAFE Place is located is the Title IX office.

Title IX is a federal law that applies to all colleges and universities. The law protects against discrimination on the basis of gender or sexual orientation. This includes sexual harassment, sexual misconduct, sexual exploitation, dating violence, domestic violence and stalking.

The Title IX office offers the same services as the SAFE Place but all cases are not confidential and are required to be reported to the University.

Titus said they are focused on the person’s safety and the first step of action is to develop a safety plan. Next, the student is given referrals to resources.

The office can also offer a no-contact directive, which is a restriction specific to limiting the abuser’s ability to contact the person.

“If that person were to still contact them and they are in the university’s jurisdiction, that would become a student conduct matter, which we take very seriously,” Titus said.

Monica Ocegueda, a first-year graduate art student, attended an information meeting about on-campus resources for women.

“During my undergrad years, I felt like I didn’t have those resources,” said Ocegueda. “But now I feel supported as a woman, by women, plus it’s free.”