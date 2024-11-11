Behind the impacts of the Spring 2025 schedule and budget cuts

After dedicating 17 years to teaching at San Francisco State University, English lecturer David Gill faces an uncertain future.

“I’m being laid off. Although we’re not supposed to say laid off, we’re supposed to say we’re being exited,” Gill said. “My family will lose our health benefits. I’ll lose my career. Honestly, I’m looking at accepting unemployment and maybe substitute teaching in Oakland Public School System.”

Gill’s experience exemplifies the human cost of ongoing budget cuts at SFSU, where course offerings for Spring 2025 have been reduced by 10.8% compared to Spring 2024.

The reduction — from 2,991 sections to 2,678 — represents more than just numbers on a spreadsheet. It means fewer class choices for students as enrollment begins on Nov. 12, lost benefits and jobs for lecturers, and what some see as a fundamental shift in the university’s ability to deliver on its educational mission.

“I’m mourning what seems to be the reduction in quality of a great education,” said Gill, who also studied at SFSU. “As a former student at San Francisco State, I had smaller classrooms. The tuition was a fraction of what it is today. We had counselor and tutoring services that are no longer around, there was an English tutoring center that no longer exists.”

The current situation at SFSU reflects a dramatic transformation over the past decade. Data from Institutional Research reveals a steady decline in course offerings since 2020.

From 3,756 sections in Spring 2020, the university has experienced consistent reductions each semester, culminating in the upcoming spring semester’s 2,678 sections — a decline of about 29% over five years.

Dr. Lori Beth Way, vice provost of academic planning and dean of undergraduate education, said that the class cancellations before the fall semester began should have never happened, promising that the university will try its best not to do that again.

“I really think if we do our job and we do what we’ve always done, which is put the students first and what they need first, that we might not be able to offer all the sections we had or we might not but offer as many sections that we will and we should — and we will offer the course schedule that students need.”

These reductions in course sections since 2020 parallel a significant enrollment decline.

Dr. Arno Puder, the chair of the computer science department, says the enrollment decline is a “homegrown problem” at SFSU.

“I mean, a third of the students are poof — gone, just into the pandemic,” Dr. Puder said. “Our sister campus, San Jose State, they’re doing perfectly fine with enrollment. They have 35,000 students, so they have not seen this enrollment drop. So we have issues here at San Francisco State. I would not put the blame on the CSU as a system.”