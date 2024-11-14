The Student News Site of San Francisco State University

Golden Gate Xpress
The Student News Site of San Francisco State University

Golden Gate Xpress
The Student News Site of San Francisco State University

Golden Gate Xpress

Giant Christmas tree lights up in Union Square

Macy’s 35th annual Christmas tree illuminated downtown San Francisco
Byline photo of Johnny Conterez
Johnny Conterez, Staff ReporterNov 14, 2024
Neal Wong
(L-R) Elana Carrier and Dominick Perez pose for a photo near Macy’s Great Tree in Union Square, San Francisco on Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2024. (Neal Wong / Golden Gate Xpress)

A gleaming cone of dazzling lights towered over Union Square on Wednesday, as they sparkled on their opening night during the 35th annual Christmas tree lighting sponsored by Macy’s.

Lt. Mariano Elias, a public information officer for the San Francisco Fire Department, stood on a platform dressed in a dark, formal attire uniform next to the great tree. 

“It attracts people to come to San Francisco,” Elias said. “The mayor was here and this starts the holiday season, the shopping, it brings families here. It’s a good time where everyone can feel, ‘Hey, Christmas is coming!’”

Despite not having a ceremony event for a third year in a row, the lighting of the 85-foot-tall artificial Christmas tree drew a crowd in front of Macy’s flagship store. The soft, bright light revealed hundreds of smooth, beautifully shaped ornaments set all throughout the tree reflecting the smiling faces of admirers in the square. For some there, the glow of the winter holiday season offered a small respite amid recent chaotic circumstances. 

Orlando Veras, senior director of external communications for Macy’s was at the event. Veras provided some insight into how the tree is set up.

“The Macy’s studio team that does the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade do all of our holiday events across the country, so they put up the tree,” Veras said. 

Veras said that it takes a couple of weeks to set up and take out of storage. 

The Macy’s department store seen from Union Square on Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2024. (Neal Wong / Golden Gate Xpress)

“In late October, we spend a couple days just to make sure it’s clean and the lights are working. Setting it up takes another two days but this store is the only one that has one this big outside,” Veras said. “We designed it, we built it and we put it up and the lights and the ornaments are all Macy’s items.”

The mesmerizing soft flashes allured tourists like Ashley Calhoun into the square, who was visiting from Banks, Oregon. 

“I feel all sparkly inside and lit up and festive, this is the first holiday piece I’ve seen. I wasn’t ready to get into the holidays but I think I really am starting to feel it now,” said Calhoun as she gazed upon the golden glow.

Life seemed to imitate the Christmas myth as folks from near and far gathered under a neon star, like Wilnelia H. from Puerto Rico.

“It’s so pretty. It’s beautiful. I love Christmas and for me, the tree is so beautiful,” said Wilnelia beaming. “We love Christmas, we start our tradition in September all the way until January. There’s a lot of Christmas trees around the island.” 

The Macy’s Great Tree in Union Square will be available to the public until Jan. 1, 2025.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Beyond SFSU
A photo of the Oakland Coliseum during a game against the Texas Rangers on Sept. 7, 1981. (Nathan Hughes Hamilton, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons)
The A’s are leaving Oakland. What’s next for their fans?
SF Democrats Vice Chair Carrie Barnes (right) watches mayoral election results on a projector screen inside the SF Democrats campaign headquarters on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024. Barnes declined to comment after seeing the results. (Dan Hernandez / Golden Gate Xpress)
San Francisco Democratic Party watch party encourages worried voters
A voter guide for the 2024 election
A voter guide for the 2024 election
About the Contributors
Johnny Conterez
Johnny Conterez, Staff Reporter
Johnny Conterez (all pronouns) is a beat reporter covering SF State's leadership administrative happenings for the Golden Gate Xpress. He is majoring in journalism (minoring in labor studies). He was born and raised in Chicago but since 2017 he calls San Francisco home, where he currently lives in the Castro. Previously, he attended City College of San Francisco where he earned an associate's degree in journalism and wrote for the school's newspaper; The Guardsman, covering the board of trustees budget crisis. So far, Johnny’s work has been featured in KQED, Autostraddle and El Tecolote. He’s also created a podcast with his best friend covering LGBT pop culture called, the Hot Tops. Johnny is the first person in his family to attend college. Rarely does he have free time, but when he does Johnny enjoys techno music, the great outdoors and mac & cheese. After SF State, he hopes to work in producing nature documentaries. You can reach Johnny on social media @soy_plastic. Johnny Conterez (todos los pronombres) es un reportero que cubre los acontecimientos administrativos del liderazgo de la Universidad Estatal de San Francisco para Golden Gate Xpress. Estudia Periodismo con una especialización en Estudios Laborales. Es originario de Chicago, pero desde 2017, ha vivido en el distrito Castro en San Francisco. Anteriormente, era estudiante de City College of San Francisco, donde recibió su título de asociado en Periodismo y escribió sobre la crisis presupuestaria de la junta de fideicomisarios para The Guardsman, el periódico estudiantil. Hasta ahora, el trabajo de Johnny ha aparecido en KQED, Autostraddle y El Tecolote. También ha creado un podcast con su mejor amigo sobre la cultura pop de la gente LGBT llamada Hot Tops. Johnny es la primera persona en su familia que ha ido a la universidad. Pocas veces tiene tiempo libre, pero cuando lo tiene, a Johnny le gusta la música techno, andar al aire libre y el macarrón con queso. Después de graduarse de SF State, espera trabajar en la producción de documentales sobre la naturaleza. Puedes contactar a Johnny en las redes sociales @soy_plastic.
Neal Wong
Neal Wong, Online Editor
Neal Wong (he/him) is a fourth-year journalism student and minoring in education. He was born and raised in San Francisco and attended Washington High School. He has photographed and written for Golden Gate Xpress first as a contributor, then as a photographer, then as the copy editor, and now as the online editor. His photos have also been published by the San Francisco Bay View, San Francisco Public Press, Mission Local, and Xpress Magazine. Neal has also created and taught four San Francisco State University Experimental College courses. His hobbies include traveling, cooking, and reading the news. You can contact him at [email protected]. Neal Wong (él) es un estudiante de cuarto año que estudia Periodismo con una Especialización en Educación. Es originalmente de San Francisco y asistió a la Washington High School. Ha fotografiado y escrito para Golden Gate Xpress primero como colaborador, luego como fotógrafo, después como redactor de textos y ahora como redactor en línea. Sus fotos han aparecido en San Francisco Bay View, San Francisco Public Press, Mission Local y Xpress Magazine. Neal también ha creado y enseñado cuatro cursos del Experimental College en la Universidad Estatal de San Francisco. Sus pasatiempos incluyen viajar, cocinar y leer las noticias. Puedes contactarlo en [email protected].