The Student News Site of San Francisco State University

Golden Gate Xpress
The Student News Site of San Francisco State University

Golden Gate Xpress
The Student News Site of San Francisco State University

Golden Gate Xpress

The best coffee shops for students in San Francisco

These cafes are some favorites for a study session and a cup of joe
Byline photo of Trevor Schock
Trevor Schock, Staff ReporterNov 27, 2024
Gabriel Carver
Simple Pleasures Cafe on a busy Friday morning on Nov. 22, 2024. The cafe is located in the Outer Richmond neighborhood of San Francisco. (Gabriel Carver / Golden Gate Xpress)

San Francisco is a city of coffee, with dozens of coffee shops. But how many of them cater to students’ specific needs? 

To answer this question, I went to six coffee shops across the city. I evaluated their student friendliness based on several factors: Wi-Fi, electrical outlet availability, seating availability, and how conducive the environment is to study. If you are staying in the city for fall break and need a place to catch up on work or just need a new place to explore, this is the list for you. 

Cafe International

508 Haight St, San Francisco, CA 94117 

Open 7 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Daily

The entrance of Cafe International on Friday, Nov. 22, 2024. The cafe can be found in the Lower Haight neighborhood of San Francisco. (Gabriel Carver / Golden Gate Xpress)

Cafe International in the Lower Haight offers a cozy bohemian atmosphere, littered with tables and couches. The cafe has a hefty food offering, however it is a little pricey. A cup of soup or a bagel with cream cheese will run you $6.50, and a small cup of coffee is $3.00 but is served in a huge mug. The Wi-Fi is fast and dependable. There’s a back patio for you to work on a sunny day.                

Souvenir Coffee

262 Divisadero St, San Francisco, CA 94117

Open 7 a.m.-5 p.m. M-F, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday

The exterior of Souvenir Coffee’s Divisadero Street location on Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2024. (Neal Wong / Golden Gate Xpress)

This coffee shop on Divisadero packs a lot into a small space. The shop offers about four barstools along a counter and it is definitely a tight fit, but the environment is pleasant. The cafe itself has a minimalist atmosphere with plenty of natural wood fixtures. Smooth R&B plays on the speakers, completing the unobtrusive vibe of the space. 

The small chain is based in Berkeley, where they roast their coffee. A small coffee is $3.75, and a latte is $5.75. While the coffee here is some of the best I have tasted, the spot does not lend itself much to studying unless you are solo and comfortable with the small space. Additionally, there is a small seating area on the sidewalk outside but it was too chilly to enjoy during my visit. 

Sightglass Coffee

301 Divisadero St, San Francisco, CA 94117

Open 6:30 a.m.- 5 p.m. M-F, 7 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday

The front of Sightglass Coffee on Friday, Nov. 22, 2024. SightGlass can be found in the Lower Haight and sells a wide selection of baked goods, coffee and supplies for brewing. (Gabriel Carver / Golden Gate Xpress)

This shop boasts the most pleasant atmosphere for studying, with plenty of seating and aesthetically pleasing lighting. The music is at the perfect volume and the coffee is of good quality but there are just a couple of problems: No outlets and no Wi-Fi. 

If you have a fully charged battery and a hot spot, this spot might be perfect for you but I was not able to get much work done here. The coffee was also the most expensive so far at $4.75 for a cup of drip coffee. 

The cafe was well-populated but I had no problem finding a seat. The crowd here leans older, with what seems like many people working on personal projects on their laptops.

Flywheel Coffee Roasters

672 Stanyan St, San Francisco, CA 94117

Open 7 a.m.-6 p.m. Daily

The exterior of Flywheel Coffee Roasters on Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2024. (Neal Wong / Golden Gate Xpress)

This is a massive cafe, whose seating varies from barstools to benches. The Wi-Fi here requires you to sign up with your email and it did disconnect a few times. There are plenty of outlets and the environment is pleasant. The coffee options are upscale, with pour-overs being offered instead of drip. By this point, I had switched to matcha and the quality was on point. 

The baristas here are well-trained and care about the craft of coffee. That being said, the prices aren’t exactly cheap here. A pour-over is $5.00 and a latte is $5.50. If you care about the quality of your coffee and have a hot spot, this spot might be for you. 

The location is a major perk — just off Haight Street, you can easily pop over to Amoeba Music, explore nearby thrift stores, or grab a snack at Whole Foods Market during a study break. The pastry options here are also a plus. 

Simple Pleasures 

3434 Balboa St, San Francisco, CA 94121

Open 6 a.m.-9 p.m. Daily

Simple Pleasures Cafe on a busy Friday morning on Nov. 22, 2024. The cafe is located in the Outer Richmond neighborhood of San Francisco. (Gabriel Carver / Golden Gate Xpress)

This is my personal favorite study spot. Sure, the tables are too small and the seating is a little cramped, but the atmosphere is impeccable. The space offers a bohemian vibe not dissimilar to Cafe International but this cafe is the definition of community-oriented. 

If you enjoy people-watching, the regulars here are an eclectic mix of senior citizens and young people often engaged in lively conversations. The drinks are good and affordable, and the food menu is extensive. The Wi-Fi can be spotty but I haven’t had any serious issues the many times I’ve been here.

La Promenade Café

3643 Balboa St, San Francisco, CA 94121

Open 7 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Wednesday, 7 a.m.-8 p.m. Thursday and Friday, 8 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturday, 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday

The exterior of La Promenade Café in San Francisco on Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2024. (Neal Wong / Golden Gate Xpress)

This cafe is just a couple of blocks down from Simple Pleasures. It offers a great deal of seating and a small library provided by local bookstore Green Apple Books. The drinks are reasonably priced, and the quality is decent. This spot tends to be quieter but on the day I went, it was almost completely full of people working on their laptops.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Beyond SFSU
Kristina Cruz, the first customer at the new Raising Cane’s restaurant in Colma, Calif., poses with a gift basket as employees cheer during the restaurant's opening on Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2024. (Dan Hernandez / Golden Gate Xpress)
Raising Cane’s opens its newest restaurant just 10 minutes away from SFSU
(L-R) Elana Carrier and Dominick Perez pose for a photo near Macy’s Great Tree in Union Square, San Francisco on Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2024. (Neal Wong / Golden Gate Xpress)
Giant Christmas tree lights up in Union Square
A photo of the Oakland Coliseum during a game against the Texas Rangers on Sept. 7, 1981. (Nathan Hughes Hamilton, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons)
The A’s are leaving Oakland. What’s next for their fans?
More in Opinion
The Open24 vending machine on Nov. 19, 2024. (Neal Wong / Golden Gate Xpress)
We need more vending machines
Massage chairs at the Stockton Campus of California State University, Stanislaus on August 19, 2024. They are free to use. (Neal Wong / Golden Gate Xpress)
A majority of CSUs have massage chairs. SFSU should get them too.
The Science and Engineering Innovation Center on Oct. 28, 2024. It wasn't here when I came to SFSU in Fall 2021. (Neal Wong / Golden Gate Xpress)
Dear future SFSU students…
About the Contributors
Trevor Schock
Trevor Schock, Staff Reporter
Trevor Schock (he/him) is a reporter for Golden Gate Xpress. He is majoring in journalism and minoring in California studies. Originally from Southern California, he has written for Pasadena City College’s Courier and served as the Arts & Culture Editor for Santa Monica College’s The Corsair. In his free time, he can be found attending local concerts and keeping up with the latest books and movies. Trevor Schock (él) es reportero para Golden Gate Xpress. Estudia Periodismo y se especializa en Estudios Californianos. Oriundo del sur de California, fue el redactor de arte y cultura para Courier, el periódico estudiantil de Pasadena City College. En su tiempo libre, se puede encontrar en conciertos locales o manteniéndose al día con los libros y películas nuevas.
Gabriel Carver
Gabriel Carver, Staff Photographer
Gabriel Carver (he/him) is a third-year photojournalism student and minoring in kinesiology. He was born and raised in Sacramento, the city that sculpted him as a person and brought him to his hard, photography. He is a photographer for Golden Gate Xpress and hopes to learn from the best. Gabriel enjoys physical activities and jazz. Gabriel Carver (él) es un estudiante de tercer año y estudia Fotoperiodismo con una especialización en Kinesiología. Es de Sacramento,  la ciudad que le influyó para convertirse en un fotógrafo serio. Es fotógrafo para Golden Gate Xpress y espera  aprender de los mejores. A Gabriel le gusta la actividad física y la música jazz. 
Neal Wong
Neal Wong, Online Editor
Neal Wong (he/him) is a fourth-year journalism student and minoring in education. He was born and raised in San Francisco and attended Washington High School. He has photographed and written for Golden Gate Xpress first as a contributor, then as a photographer, then as the copy editor, and now as the online editor. His photos have also been published by the San Francisco Bay View, San Francisco Public Press, Mission Local, and Xpress Magazine. Neal has also created and taught four San Francisco State University Experimental College courses. His hobbies include traveling, cooking, and reading the news. You can contact him at [email protected]. Neal Wong (él) es un estudiante de cuarto año que estudia Periodismo con una Especialización en Educación. Es originalmente de San Francisco y asistió a la Washington High School. Ha fotografiado y escrito para Golden Gate Xpress primero como colaborador, luego como fotógrafo, después como redactor de textos y ahora como redactor en línea. Sus fotos han aparecido en San Francisco Bay View, San Francisco Public Press, Mission Local y Xpress Magazine. Neal también ha creado y enseñado cuatro cursos del Experimental College en la Universidad Estatal de San Francisco. Sus pasatiempos incluyen viajar, cocinar y leer las noticias. Puedes contactarlo en [email protected].