The best coffee shops for students in San Francisco

San Francisco is a city of coffee, with dozens of coffee shops. But how many of them cater to students’ specific needs?

To answer this question, I went to six coffee shops across the city. I evaluated their student friendliness based on several factors: Wi-Fi, electrical outlet availability, seating availability, and how conducive the environment is to study. If you are staying in the city for fall break and need a place to catch up on work or just need a new place to explore, this is the list for you.

Cafe International

508 Haight St, San Francisco, CA 94117

Open 7 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Daily

Cafe International in the Lower Haight offers a cozy bohemian atmosphere, littered with tables and couches. The cafe has a hefty food offering, however it is a little pricey. A cup of soup or a bagel with cream cheese will run you $6.50, and a small cup of coffee is $3.00 but is served in a huge mug. The Wi-Fi is fast and dependable. There’s a back patio for you to work on a sunny day.

Souvenir Coffee

262 Divisadero St, San Francisco, CA 94117

Open 7 a.m.-5 p.m. M-F, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday

This coffee shop on Divisadero packs a lot into a small space. The shop offers about four barstools along a counter and it is definitely a tight fit, but the environment is pleasant. The cafe itself has a minimalist atmosphere with plenty of natural wood fixtures. Smooth R&B plays on the speakers, completing the unobtrusive vibe of the space.

The small chain is based in Berkeley, where they roast their coffee. A small coffee is $3.75, and a latte is $5.75. While the coffee here is some of the best I have tasted, the spot does not lend itself much to studying unless you are solo and comfortable with the small space. Additionally, there is a small seating area on the sidewalk outside but it was too chilly to enjoy during my visit.

Sightglass Coffee

301 Divisadero St, San Francisco, CA 94117

Open 6:30 a.m.- 5 p.m. M-F, 7 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday

This shop boasts the most pleasant atmosphere for studying, with plenty of seating and aesthetically pleasing lighting. The music is at the perfect volume and the coffee is of good quality but there are just a couple of problems: No outlets and no Wi-Fi.

If you have a fully charged battery and a hot spot, this spot might be perfect for you but I was not able to get much work done here. The coffee was also the most expensive so far at $4.75 for a cup of drip coffee.

The cafe was well-populated but I had no problem finding a seat. The crowd here leans older, with what seems like many people working on personal projects on their laptops.

Flywheel Coffee Roasters

672 Stanyan St, San Francisco, CA 94117

Open 7 a.m.-6 p.m. Daily

This is a massive cafe, whose seating varies from barstools to benches. The Wi-Fi here requires you to sign up with your email and it did disconnect a few times. There are plenty of outlets and the environment is pleasant. The coffee options are upscale, with pour-overs being offered instead of drip. By this point, I had switched to matcha and the quality was on point.

The baristas here are well-trained and care about the craft of coffee. That being said, the prices aren’t exactly cheap here. A pour-over is $5.00 and a latte is $5.50. If you care about the quality of your coffee and have a hot spot, this spot might be for you.

The location is a major perk — just off Haight Street, you can easily pop over to Amoeba Music, explore nearby thrift stores, or grab a snack at Whole Foods Market during a study break. The pastry options here are also a plus.

Simple Pleasures

3434 Balboa St, San Francisco, CA 94121

Open 6 a.m.-9 p.m. Daily

This is my personal favorite study spot. Sure, the tables are too small and the seating is a little cramped, but the atmosphere is impeccable. The space offers a bohemian vibe not dissimilar to Cafe International but this cafe is the definition of community-oriented.

If you enjoy people-watching, the regulars here are an eclectic mix of senior citizens and young people often engaged in lively conversations. The drinks are good and affordable, and the food menu is extensive. The Wi-Fi can be spotty but I haven’t had any serious issues the many times I’ve been here.

La Promenade Café

3643 Balboa St, San Francisco, CA 94121

Open 7 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Wednesday, 7 a.m.-8 p.m. Thursday and Friday, 8 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturday, 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday

This cafe is just a couple of blocks down from Simple Pleasures. It offers a great deal of seating and a small library provided by local bookstore Green Apple Books. The drinks are reasonably priced, and the quality is decent. This spot tends to be quieter but on the day I went, it was almost completely full of people working on their laptops.