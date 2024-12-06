The Student News Site of San Francisco State University

Alli Gator’s Closet returns to the Mashouf Wellness Center

Clothes and items were available for students to take home as part of the free clothing program
Melissa Garcia, Staff ReporterDec 6, 2024
People look through clothes at the Alli Gator’s closet event on Thursday, Dec. 5, 2024. (Courtesy of Campus Recreation)

On Dec. 5, jackets, sweaters, pants, beanies, scarves, water bottles, yoga mats and more were displayed throughout several tables set up for students to take from noon until 3 p.m. in Room 105 at the Mashouf Wellness Center. 

In Spring 2022, San Francisco State University alumnus Valeria Rodriguez started Alli Gator’s Closet, a free clothing program at the Mashouf Wellness Center that gives back clothing items that have been left at the lost and found throughout the semester.

This year, the Health, Promotion, and Wellness Center hosted a winter clothing donation drive collected during hunger and homelessness awareness week that took place Nov. 18 through Nov. 22 in collaboration with Campus Recreation to be donated during the event.

“For people who are housing insecure, finding warm clothing may not be a priority when you are focused on finding a place to stay,” said Elizabeth Soraino, basic needs student coordinator. “The intent is to share with the state community, to be able to give an opportunity for students to come by and pick up warm clothing, to be safe during the cold season.”

Students who attended were required to sign in with their name and SFSU ID number. They were able to take as many items as they pleased but student workers reminded them upon arrival to only take what they needed.

“I wanted to see what they have. I know athletic shorts are really expensive, so I wanted to try to find some of those,” said psychology student Zayra Hernandez.

HPW Student Coordinator Vanya Chesson began working with the center last year and has since wanted to create a winter clothing donation drive.

“I thought hosting this collaboration with Mashouf would be great because they’re already going to have an influx of lost and found items, and we just figured it’d be a great way to promote us on the programs that Mashouf does as well with their lost and found program,” Chesson said.

During the fall break, Sara Flynn, the Interim Director for Food Shelter Success, received more donations and heard from faculty and staff members.

“They had these warm clothing items around their place and were excited to give these items a new home and new purpose since the items are in really good condition,” Flynn said.

All items donated were displayed and washed beforehand.

“A lot of things we don’t expect to be taken get taken, so we don’t really look for condition because you know someone might really like it or someone might do something else with it,” said Sabrina Sousa, the fitness and wellness coordinator at Mashouf. “We just kind of put out whatever we have and then if it doesn’t get taken, we just donate it.”

