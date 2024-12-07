The Student News Site of San Francisco State University

The Student News Site of San Francisco State University

The Student News Site of San Francisco State University

Activism, dancing, singing and martial arts take the stage at ASU talent show

SFSU’s Asian Student Union hosted its annual event to showcase student talents
Byline photo of Paula Sibulo
Paula Sibulo, Staff ReporterDec 7, 2024
Neal Wong
Olivienne Beard dances to “Paint the Town” by LOONA during the Asian Student Union Talent Show in Jack Adams Hall on Dec. 6, 2024. (Neal Wong / Golden Gate Xpress)

Dressed in a turquoise traditional Chinese dress from the 1920s, second-year political science and Asian American studies student Vi Lee wrapped a keffiyeh around themself on stage in Jack Adams Hall Friday evening.

Lee, a member of both the Asian Student Union and the Student Union, joined their two roles in a performance at the annual Asian Student Union Talent Show. For their performance, they gave a six-minute speech — the same speech they had given on the Oct. 8th day-long strike — as a form of solidarity with the people of Palestine.

“My personal rife with ASU is that it really isn’t as political as it used to be,” said Lee. “Especially being so involved with Student Union, I really want to see ASU and Asian Americans in general stepping more into that space just because we tend to get discounted as an apolitical community.”

Many performers, like Lee, contributed to an eclectic nine-act showcase of San Francisco State University students’ passions, with about 30 people attending. The Asian Student Union has hosted the event annually since the early 2010s but has not been able to host one in the past year due to busy schedules and difficulty booking a venue, according to Lee, the group’s external public relations coordinator. 

This year’s event marked its first return from its one-year break.

“Ideally, we have a big event each semester,” said Kayla Dang, the organization’s membership coordinator. “As long as people have fun, that’s all that really matters.”

Stephanie Yau Barria performs a contemporary hula hoop dance to “Trampoline” by SHAED during the Asian Student Union Talent Show in Jack Adams Hall on Dec. 6, 2024. (Neal Wong / Golden Gate Xpress)

Stephanie Yau Barria, a second-year marketing and international business student, gave a solo contemporary hula hoop dance to the song “Trampoline” by SHAED. Yau Barria performed multiple tricks like spinning the hula hoop around her neck down to her feet, around one ankle and jump roping through the hoop.

Yau Barria had to balance rehearsing for her act along with keeping up with her schoolwork for the past week.

“I was trying to finish all the homework that I have first, then focus on finals, then in the gaps that I have between classes or after classes, I go practice,” said Yau Barria.

Some students felt the same pressure throughout the week leading up to the talent show to get their performances ready for the stage.

Jared Lai was one of the nine members of a dance group under the name “Constellation Family” who performed a 30-second synchronized sing and dance in matching outfits to the song “Touch” by Katseye.

Lai estimates that he and his group practiced for about six hours for a 30-second dance in the past week.

“Even just 30 seconds, it’s hard to get it down,” Lai, the fourth-year student, said. “But you know what? It was our last year to do a talent show, so why not perform it together.”

Solo performer, Navraj Mushiana, showcased a performance of breaking watermelons with his elbow. Mushiana felt confident about his act since he discovered his talent about a year ago when he was in a grocery store and elbowed a watermelon motivated by his “intrusive thoughts” and surprised himself when the watermelon cracked in half.

Mushiana had only performed his talent to his family or anybody who happened to see him break watermelons in that fashion.

On stage, the third-year student successfully smashed two watermelons after a total of eight hits in stark contrast to the soft piano melody of “Hinoki Wood” by Gia Margaret, which played during the act.

“Don’t give up on your dreams,” said Mushiana. “If you experience anything that makes you feel like you can’t win, you got to ignore those thoughts and push through.”

NW_TS_2
Neal Wong
Navraj Mushiana stands after elbowing watermelons open during the Asian Student Union Talent Show in Jack Adams Hall on Dec. 6, 2024. (Neal Wong / Golden Gate Xpress)
About the Contributors
Paula Sibulo
Paula Sibulo, Staff Reporter
Paula Sibulo is a staff reporter for Golden Gate Xpress. She is majoring in Broadcast Electronic Communication Arts (BECA) and minoring in journalism. Growing up in Marietta, Ohio, Paula frequently visited her local news station, which sparked her interest in journalism. Before attending San Francisco State University, she was a reporter, anchor, and social media director in Elk Grove, California, for her high school TV news program, Wolfpack TV. Paula most recently worked at ABC8/FOX11 as a news intern reporting on the capital city of Charleston, West Virginia. During her free time, she enjoys creating content for her blog, Sibulo's Scoop, and doing ceramics! ​​Paula Sibulo es reportera para Golden Gate Xpress. Estudia Artes de Comunicación Electrónica en Radiodifusión (BECA) con una Especialización en Periodismo. Al crecer en Marietta, Ohio, Paula solía visitar su estación de noticias local, lo que generó su interés en el periodismo. Antes de asistir a la Universidad Estatal de San Francisco, era reportera, presentadora y directora de redes sociales en Elk Grove, California, para el programa de noticias de televisión de su escuela secundaria, Wolfpack TV. Recientemente trabajó en ABC8/FOX11 como pasante de noticias, reportando desde la ciudad capital de Charleston, West Virginia. En su tiempo libre, le gusta crear contenido para su blog, Sibulo's Scoop, y hacer cerámica.
Neal Wong
Neal Wong, Online Editor
Neal Wong (he/him) is a fourth-year journalism student and minoring in education. He was born and raised in San Francisco and attended Washington High School. He has photographed and written for Golden Gate Xpress first as a contributor, then as a photographer, then as the copy editor, and now as the online editor. His photos have also been published by the San Francisco Bay View, San Francisco Public Press, Mission Local, and Xpress Magazine. Neal has also created and taught four San Francisco State University Experimental College courses. His hobbies include traveling, cooking, and reading the news. You can contact him at [email protected]. Neal Wong (él) es un estudiante de cuarto año que estudia Periodismo con una Especialización en Educación. Es originalmente de San Francisco y asistió a la Washington High School. Ha fotografiado y escrito para Golden Gate Xpress primero como colaborador, luego como fotógrafo, después como redactor de textos y ahora como redactor en línea. Sus fotos han aparecido en San Francisco Bay View, San Francisco Public Press, Mission Local y Xpress Magazine. Neal también ha creado y enseñado cuatro cursos del Experimental College en la Universidad Estatal de San Francisco. Sus pasatiempos incluyen viajar, cocinar y leer las noticias. Puedes contactarlo en [email protected].