Live Updates: Students for Gaza SFSU embark on day-long strike

From 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., Students for Gaza (S4G) at San Francisco State University, alongside other student organizers across the Bay Area, will be walking out of classes and picketing on Oct. 8.

According to programs passed to students walking by, protesters will be stationed at four different locations on campus:

M-stop (19th and Holloway Avenues): Drum circle and music picket

Drum circle and music picket Humanities Building: Poster making and chalking

Poster making and chalking Burk Hall: Zine Making and chalking

Zine Making and chalking 57 stop (near Mashouf Wellness Center): Drum circle and music picket

8:03 a.m.

Drumming begins as people slowly gather at 19th and Holloway Avenues. Participants can be heard chanting a number of phrases such as “CSU, you can’t hide, you are funding genocide!” and “The students united will never be defeated!”

7:21 a.m.

On Tuesday morning, students began setting up around the Humanities Building and other campus locations to prepare for the all-day strike.

According to Brian Yan, a media liaison for S4G, tarps are being set up for open classrooms that faculty will be teaching in throughout the day, as well as canopies and check-in stations for those who want to participate.

“I think today’s going to go really well,” Yan said. “We’ve done a lot of work canvassing classrooms and talking to our classmates about the ongoing genocide and how our tuition and tax money goes to this genocide in Gaza.”

Individuals will be separated into four different categories through colored vests: blue for media liaisons, red for medics, yellow for security and green for organizers.