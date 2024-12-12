Fire ignites at Parkmerced sixth-floor apartment Thursday evening

A fire ignited on the sixth floor of a Parkmerced apartment building at 350 Arballo Dr. Thursday evening.

The first 911 call came from a passerby at 8:01 p.m., reporting that flames were coming out of a sixth-floor window, according to Justin Schorr, a San Francisco Fire Department Public Information Officer.

SFFD found two rooms on fire and was able to extinguish the flames, according to Schorr. There are no reported injuries or victims, according to San Francisco Police Officer James Sayasane.

William Gardell and Bella Castro, two residents who live one floor below the fire, said they heard a fire alarm and saw thick smoke coming from the sixth-floor fire escape when they were evacuating the building. They said they initially hesitated when they heard the alarm.

“It depends on if you smell smoke because sometimes it really is just people smoking in their rooms,” Gardell said.

The extent of damage is unknown, according to a tweet from SFFD but residents have been allowed back into the building.

SFFD’s arson squad is investigating the cause of the fire at this time, according to SFFD Assistant Chief Patrick Rabbitt.

This is a developing story.