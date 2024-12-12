The Student News Site of San Francisco State University

Fire ignites at Parkmerced sixth-floor apartment Thursday evening

Over 30 residents were evacuated for over an hour
Byline photo of Paula Sibulo
Paula Sibulo, Staff ReporterDec 12, 2024
Dan Hernandez
San Francisco Police Department and Fire Department respond to a fire on the sixth floor of 350 Arballo Dr. at Parkmerced on the night of Thursday, Dec. 12, 2024. (Dan Hernandez / Golden Gate Xpress)

A fire ignited on the sixth floor of a Parkmerced apartment building at 350 Arballo Dr. Thursday evening.

The first 911 call came from a passerby at 8:01 p.m., reporting that flames were coming out of a sixth-floor window, according to Justin Schorr, a San Francisco Fire Department Public Information Officer.

SFFD found two rooms on fire and was able to extinguish the flames, according to Schorr. There are no reported injuries or victims, according to San Francisco Police Officer James Sayasane.

William Gardell and Bella Castro, two residents who live one floor below the fire, said they heard a fire alarm and saw thick smoke coming from the sixth-floor fire escape when they were evacuating the building. They said they initially hesitated when they heard the alarm.

“It depends on if you smell smoke because sometimes it really is just people smoking in their rooms,” Gardell said. 

The extent of damage is unknown, according to a tweet from SFFD but residents have been allowed back into the building.

SFFD’s arson squad is investigating the cause of the fire at this time, according to SFFD Assistant Chief Patrick Rabbitt.

 

This is a developing story.

