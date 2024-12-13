The Student News Site of San Francisco State University

Golden Gate Xpress
The Student News Site of San Francisco State University

Golden Gate Xpress
The Student News Site of San Francisco State University

Golden Gate Xpress

SFSU women’s volleyball watch party brings out Gator spirit

Purple and gold-clad supporters flocked to a local restaurant to watch the Gators compete in the NCAA tournament
Byline photo of Sean Young
Sean Young, Copy and Opinions EditorDec 13, 2024
Sean Young
Fans react as the San Francisco State University’s women’s volleyball team defeats the University of Central Oklahoma in the NCAA Division II Women’s Volleyball Tournament in Sioux Falls, South Dakota on Thursday, Dec. 12, 2024. (Sean Young / Golden Gate Xpress)

Despite the San Francisco State University’s women’s volleyball team playing 1700 miles away from home, a small but spirited group of supporters gathered for a watch party at Sunset Cantina on Judah Street on Dec. 12.

The group of fans watched as the Gators faced off against the University of Central Oklahoma Bronchos in the NCAA Division II Women’s Volleyball Tournament in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

Rebecca Rendahl, an alumna of the SFSU women’s volleyball team, organized the watch party to bring the SFSU community together.

“I just had an idea because we have so many supporters in the area for us to all get together and watch, and we’ve had a really good relationship with Sunset Cantina,” Rendahl said. “We always come here after games with our families and have always supported Sunset Cantina. So I thought they might want to support us back.”

As the restaurant’s doors opened, a group composed of former volleyball players, alumni, current students and professors sat together as the large television screen was turned on and tuned to ESPN.

Mattie Cecilio, a former SFSU track and field athlete, attended the watch party to support the team as they advanced through the tournament.

“I’m really good friends with a lot of the volleyball girls and I was when I was an athlete at SF State,” Cecilio said. “I’ve been following their run all season. I watched their earlier games in regionals. They’re a fun team to watch.”

Josie Collier, another former SFSU women’s volleyball player and friend of Rendahl, shared her pride and excitement for the Gators making it to the NCAA tournament.

“I’m so proud of them,” Collier said. “I’ve obviously got to see them grow over these past three years. And it’s just incredible seeing the level of play elevate each and every game, every season, every year.”

Clare Mannion Deal joined the team at the same time as Rendahl and though her journey with the team took a different path, her connection to the team and players remained strong.

“I was part of the program in 2021 and then I wasn’t able — I didn’t get my eligibility. But the girls are amazing,” Mannion Deal said. “The group I met was three years ago, so I’ve been following them forever, and they’re just such an amazing group.”

As the game started, more supporters started arriving at Sunset Cantina. Dr. Nicole Bolter, a professor in the Kinesiology department, sported a purple sweater and gold scarf as she arrived.

Fans held a watch party for the San Francisco State University’s women’s volleyball game against the University of Central Oklahoma on Thursday, Dec. 12, 2024. (Sean Young / Golden Gate Xpress)

“So I follow our SAAC [Student-Athlete Advisory Committee] on Instagram and I saw their posting about that,” she said. “I also ran into David Fierber, who’s our development person for athletics, in the parking lot. And he was like, ‘This is important.’”

Although the Gators quickly fell behind by losing the first two sets to the Bronchos, watch party attendees remained undeterred.

As the third set began, the Gators quickly took the lead, energizing the crowd inside the restaurant as their eyes were glued to the screen. While the Gators tied the game, the atmosphere at the watch party was charged with a mix of nervous energy and anticipation as the winner-takes-all fifth set began.

The crowd’s nervous energy erupted into a roar as the Gators won the first few points of the decisive set. When the Gators reached match point, the restaurant fell into an intense silence momentarily.

But the crowd broke out into a celebration as the Gators completed the comeback and won the game three sets to two sets.

Collier noted the dedication and effort of her former teammates.

“I’ve never gone as far as they have but this must be an incredible feeling. They worked so hard and they put in so much time in the gym to make this happen. It pays off — they’re in the Final Four,” Collier said.

Kimberly DeBoer, setter on the women’s volleyball team, stated how special it was for the team to have the SFSU community’s support back home and noted her appreciation for her former teammates for organizing the event.

“This is a huge testament to the culture that this program has created,” DeBoer said. “Every single girl that has come through the program is so special and they are all such amazing humans.”

View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Sports
Members of the water polo club practice in the Mashouf Wellness Center on Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2024. (Andrew Fogel / Golden Gate Xpress)
A united front: SFSU’s water polo club makes intense, coed sports possible
Nyana Asiasi (21) and Alexsandra “Alley” Alvarado (2) high-five Assistant Coach Dante Henley during a timeout against the Pioneers from California State University, East Bay on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024. (Sean Young / Golden Gate Xpress)
SFSU women’s basketball loses in intense game to CSU East Bay
Izzy Issak (center), a redshirt senior outside hitter for the San Francisco State University women’s volleyball team, celebrates with Kimberly DeBoer (left), a senior setter, and Taylor Vales (right), a junior libero, during the team’s matchup against California State University, Los Angeles on, Oct. 26, 2024. (Sean Young / Golden Gate Xpress)
Gators outside hitter Izzy Issak reflects on volleyball career and the injury that helped grow her game
More in Volleyball
Alhana Velasquez (4) of SFSU attempts to strike the ball against Sarah Ybarra (14) and Helen McMullin (20) of Cal Poly Pomona in the gym at SFSU on Sunday, Nov. 17, 2024. (Jesus Arriaga / Golden Gate Xpress)
Seniors celebrated as Gators drop close battle with Cal Poly Pomona
Senior outside hitter Izzy Issak completes a bump pass to her teammates in the third set against California State University, Los Angeles on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2024. (Sean Young / Golden Gate Xpress)
Gators defend home court against no. 21 ranked Cal State LA
Izzy Issak (center), a redshirt senior outside hitter for San Francisco State University women’s volleyball team, celebrates after a momentum building block against Chaminade University of Honolulu on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024. (Andrew Fogel / Golden Gate Xpress)
SFSU women’s volleyball complete 2-0 weekend homestand, knock off no. 6 ranked Chaminade University
About the Contributor
Sean Young
Sean Young, Copy and Opinions Editor
Sean Young (he/him) is the copy and opinions editor for Golden Gate Xpress. He is a journalism major with a minor in California Studies. Originally from the small town of Sebastopol, Sean now lives in San Francisco. Before transferring to San Francisco State University , Sean studied journalism at Santa Rosa Junior College, where he was editor-in-chief of the college's student publication The Oak Leaf News. In his spare time, Sean can be found watching sports, listening to music and podcasts on Spotify and reading the latest news from The New York Times. Sean Young (él) es el redactor de textos y opiniones para Golden Gate Xpress. Estudia Periodismo con una Especialización en Estudios Californianos. Originalmente del pequeño pueblo de Sebastopol, Sean actualmente vive en San Francisco. Antes de transferirse a la Universidad Estatal de San Francisco, Sean estudió periodismo en Santa Rosa Junior College, donde fue director de la publicación estudiantil del colegio, The Oak Leaf News. En su tiempo libre, Sean se puede encontrar viendo deportes, escuchando música y podcasts en Spotify, y leyendo las últimas noticias del The New York Times.