Celebrate the holidays in San Francisco: Six free events for students staying on campus

For students staying on campus during the winter break, the season can feel uncertain. Whether saving on travel costs, not having a small circle of loved ones nearby or simply not feeling a strong holiday spirit, there are plenty of ways to make the season meaningful.

To help those on campus who may feel alone and to make the most of time off from school, here’s a list of activities to enjoy this holiday season.

Give back at GLIDE Memorial Church

When: Dec. 25, 2024, with various shifts starting from 6:30 a.m.

Where: 330 Ellis St., San Francisco, CA 94102

Want to spread some holiday cheer? GLIDE invites volunteers to help serve meals to people in need.

On Christmas Day, volunteers serve nearly 2,500 meals to the community, according to GLIDE’s website. Volunteer tasks include breakfast service, meal prep and carving turkeys and hams.

Anyone who is interested in volunteering with GLIDE can sign up here.

Find solace in nature at San Francisco Botanical Garden’s Free Admission Day

When: Dec. 25, 2024, 7:30 a.m.-6 p.m.

Where: 1199 9th Ave., San Francisco, CA 94122

If you’re craving peace and quiet, the San Francisco Botanical Garden is located in Golden Gate Park and provides a place for people to reflect amidst lush greenery. In the garden, one can find white magnolias, camellias and gardenias.

If you like to bird watch, bring your gear because the hummingbirds are in full swing.

Celebrate with tradition and lights at the Union Square Menorah lighting

When: Dec. 25, 2024, at 3:30 p.m. and 5 p.m.

Where: Union Square, San Francisco, CA 94108

Take a stroll in Union Square and check out the Bill Graham menorah lighting ceremony. Located in Union Square, there will be live music starting at 3:30 p.m. and a menorah lighting ceremony at 5 p.m.

Pier 39 Christmas tree lighting show

When: Every half hour from 5-10 p.m. until Jan. 5, 2025

Where: The Embarcadero, San Francisco, CA 94133

Looking for something magical and festive? Head over to Pier 39 entrance plaza for a Christmas tree light show. Walk around and enjoy live shows, street performers and the vibrant holiday atmosphere while waiting for the show.

Every holiday season since 1983, the pier’s entrance plaza features a 60-foot-tall white fir tree adorned with 13,000 LED lights, 400 ornaments and 150 bows, according to the Pier 39 website.

The tree lights up with synchronized music every half hour from 5-10 p.m.

Enjoy food and have fun at the Question Mark Bar Christmas party

When: December 25, 2024, 3 p.m.-2 a.m.

Where: 312 Harriet St., San Francisco, CA 94103

Looking for a relaxed yet lively way to spend Christmas Day in San Francisco? The Question Mark Bar in the SoMa District is hosting an open to all Christmas event. Whether you’re in the mood for karaoke, classic holiday movies or a night of watching sports, there’s something for everyone.

Starting at 3 p.m., the bar will have a lineup of activities and entertainment to keep the spirit bright well into the night. The kitchen will be serving a full menu from 3-10 p.m., and the bar will stay open until 2 a.m.

Jeremy Paz, the owner of the Question Mark Bar, had a simple message for anyone wondering what to do on Christmas Day.

“It’s not about the holiday,” said Paz. “It’s about you.”

If it’s a customer’s first time at the bar, they are eligible for a free “house special” welcome drink, according to Paz, and free parking will be available to all customers.

Stay active with a Presidio Christmas hike

When: Dec. 25, 2024, 10 a.m.

Where: Meet at the Baker Beach restroom at 1602-1619 Battery Chamberlin Road, San Francisco CA 94129

Join a Meetup group to explore the Presidio, including the Cemetery Overlook and Golden Gate Bridge views. The host of the hike, who identifies as Ted S. on Meetup, advised group members to bring water, snacks and to dress for the weather.

To our readers, happy holidays from Golden Gate Xpress!