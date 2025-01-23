SFSU administrators worry as Sonoma State University cuts departments, programs

Yesterday’s announcement of sweeping cuts at Sonoma State University is raising concerns at San Francisco State University, where administrators are already grappling with financial challenges.

In a press release, SSU Interim President Emily F. Cutrer announced the elimination of 23 academic programs, including majors ranging from Art History to Physics, and the closure of six departments. The cuts will result in approximately 130 faculty layoffs — including tenured positions — and the termination of all NCAA Division II athletics programs. These moves aim to address a projected $23.9 million budget deficit in 2025-26.

Meanwhile, SFSU faces its own mounting pressures — a $20.7 million reduction in state funding due to Governor Gavin Newsom’s latest budget proposal, on top of a $13.9 million structural deficit and a 5% reduction for 2025-26 as part of the California State University reallocation plan, according to an email sent by SFSU President Lynn Mahoney to faculty in December.

In today’s University Budget Committee meeting, Dr. Mahoney called the cuts at SSU “a wakeup call to the legislature that there are things happening that they don’t quite understand.”

“If the state thinks that we can weather that cut without laying off personnel, they are wrong,” Dr. Mahoney said. “If they think we can sustain a 7.95% cut and maintain services to students, they are wrong. This will hurt our students and it will hurt our employees, period.”

While both SSU and SFSU have seen significant drops in enrollment since 2015, SFSU’s decline — from 30,256 in Fall 2015 to 22,357 in Fall 2024 — approximately 26%, is less severe than SSU’s decline of 38%.

According to Dr. Mahoney, SFSU has been working to not be in the position SSU is currently in. She said SFSU has already implemented significant reductions in response to lower state funding attributed to lower enrollment, including eliminating some staff, administrative and lecturer faculty positions.

SFSU has created an Institutional Review Committee, which begins meeting Jan. 31. The committee will evaluate potential program cuts and changes with a target of identifying $15.5 million in reductions over four years. While SSU’s cuts came as a sudden announcement, the committee at SFSU seeks to involve staff, faculty and students in the decision-making processes.

“We want transparency, but it’s going to be painful to hear,” said Genie Stowers, a member of the University Budget Committee. “We can’t have it both ways where we get transparency and we hear that everything’s okay. It’s not okay. This is a bad situation.”

The situation reflects broader challenges facing the CSU system. Sacramento State is discussing $40 million in potential cuts, while Fresno State contemplates $7 million in reductions, according to Dr. Mahoney.

Despite the current challenges, SFSU administrators say they are committed to effectively serving current students. During the UBC meeting, Dr. Lori Beth Way, Vice Provost of Academic Planning and Dean of Undergraduate Education, reported over 24,000 open course seats for spring, including seats in traditionally impacted areas like written communication.

However, concerns about access and quality persist.

“A lot of our lecturers and faculty are scared,” said Brandon Foley, SFSU Associated Students president. “Students are feeling honestly not very confident in the direction our school is heading.”

Dr. Mahoney expressed slight optimism about potentially reducing the severity of proposed state cuts, noting California currently has a slight budget surplus.

“Don’t despair before we advocate and fight,” Dr. Mahoney said.

According to Jeff Wilson, UBC co-chair, the CSU is planning advocacy efforts in Sacramento on March 19 and June 6 — just before the state budget is finalized. However, Dr. Mahoney emphasized that significant changes are likely necessary regardless of advocacy outcomes.