A new era begins for SFSU Rugby Club

As the San Francisco State University Gators Rugby Club prepares for its first official match of the season this Saturday, the club is looking to exceed last season’s expectations with the help of coaching staff for the first time since before the pandemic.

First-year coaches Otto Wacker and Duncan Small expect the team to grow this year.

“I took over in November, and we had about three preseason games,” Wacker said. “In every single game, they got better. Their techniques have gotten better, their basics have gotten better.”

Last season, the club lost all of their league games, but Kiril Gupta, the team’s treasurer, believes this season will be different. With the new coaching staff and the team’s improvements in the past year, Gupta believes the team dynamic has improved.

“This year, we are here to make a statement that we are small, we are young, but we are here to compete, and we are not last year’s team,” Gupta said.

Last year was the first season the rugby team did not have any coaching staff and resorted to having players coach. Still, after a strong offseason in terms of recruiting for players and coaches, Wacker and Smalls’ arrivals have brought fresh air to the program, which it has not had in a couple of years.

Team President Nikola Hungate has been with the team since the Fall 2022 and is excited to have a coaching staff from a tactical and strategic stance and help as motivators for the team.

“They are taking time out of their week for four plus hours a week to volunteer and help us out,” Hungate said. “That just motivates us so much to see their sacrifice and how much they care.”

On top of the recruiting efforts for a coaching staff, the club increased its recruiting efforts for players in its second season back in the league.

The club achieved its goal of recruiting 50 players this season. Coach Small talked about the importance of having a full squad.

“I think it is super important to have growth within the program and numbers to make sure that everybody can play,” Small said. “You also need backups for your star players so they can stay healthy, and just overall team, team growth.”

The team will play six games this year during league play.

The club will host three home games this year at University of Nevada, Reno, on Feb. 22, American River College on March 1 and Stanford University on March 15.The club will travel away for three games: California State University, Chico on Feb. 1, San José State University on Feb. 15 and California State University, Fresno on March 8.