Hot water unavailable in every building on campus

Hot water has been shut off across San Francisco State University, according to an email from LCA operations to faculty.

“The domestic hot water supply pump has failed in the central plant, and an emergency domestic hot water shutdown is now in place for the campus,” the email states. “At this time, there is no estimated time for repairs, but we will provide additional updates as soon as they become available.”

According to a university planning document, “Constructed between 1997 and 1999, the plant fulfills two primary functions: it provides electrical power generation and heating hot water. As a secondary function, the plant also supplies domestic hot water to the campus for sinks and showers.”

The email said the university’s central heating and cold water supply are unaffected.

Nikolette Tafoya is a second-year criminal justice and political science student who lives on campus. Tafoya says this would impact the daily routines of many students living on campus.

“Hot water is essentially part of the routine. It’s either to take showers, do laundry,” Tafoya said. “It would also include washing dishes. There are some times that we use hot water to cook.”

This is a developing story. Neal Wong contributed to this story.