Hot water unavailable in every building on campus

It’s unknown when hot water will be restored
Santiago Contreras, Staff ReporterJan 30, 2025
Neal Wong
A student washes his hands in a restroom on campus on Thursday, Jan. 30, 2024. (Neal Wong / Golden Gate Xpress)

Hot water has been shut off across San Francisco State University, according to an email from LCA operations to faculty.

“The domestic hot water supply pump has failed in the central plant, and an emergency domestic hot water shutdown is now in place for the campus,” the email states. “At this time, there is no estimated time for repairs, but we will provide additional updates as soon as they become available.” 

According to a university planning document, “Constructed between 1997 and 1999, the plant fulfills two primary functions: it provides electrical power generation and heating hot water. As a secondary function, the plant also supplies domestic hot water to the campus for sinks and showers.”

The email said the university’s central heating and cold water supply are unaffected. 

Nikolette Tafoya is a second-year criminal justice and political science student who lives on campus. Tafoya says this would impact the daily routines of many students living on campus.

“Hot water is essentially part of the routine. It’s either to take showers, do laundry,” Tafoya said. “It would also include washing dishes. There are some times that we use hot water to cook.”

This is a developing story. Neal Wong contributed to this story.

About the Contributor
Neal Wong
Neal Wong, Online Editor
Neal Wong (he/him) is a fourth-year journalism student and minoring in education. He is a proud San Franciscan who was born and raised in the city and attended Washington High School. He has photographed and written for Golden Gate Xpress first as a contributor, then as a photographer, then as the copy editor, and now as the online editor. His photos have also been published by the San Francisco Bay View, San Francisco Public Press, Mission Local, and Xpress Magazine. Neal has also created and taught four San Francisco State University Experimental College courses. His hobbies include traveling, cooking, and reading the news. You can contact him at [email protected]. Neal Wong (él) es un estudiante de cuarto año que estudia Periodismo con una Especialización en Educación. El es un orgulloso San Franciscano que nació y creció en la ciudad y asistió a la Washington High School. Ha fotografiado y escrito para Golden Gate Xpress primero como colaborador, luego como fotógrafo, después como redactor de textos y ahora como redactor en línea. Sus fotos han aparecido en San Francisco Bay View, San Francisco Public Press, Mission Local y Xpress Magazine. Neal también ha creado y enseñado cuatro cursos del Experimental College en la Universidad Estatal de San Francisco. Sus pasatiempos incluyen viajar, cocinar y leer las noticias. Puedes contactarlo en [email protected].