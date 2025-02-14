Trump’s First 100: San Francisco, SFSU respond to Trump’s deportation plan

While there have been no confirmed U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement arrests or raids near San Francisco State University, students and campus organizations are bracing for potential impact.

On his first day in office, President Donald Trump signed an executive order declaring an emergency at the southern border. His campaign promises of mass deportation are already taking place across the nation.

Trump’s executive orders, which are aimed at expanding deportation efforts, have led to increased fears within immigrant communities. San Francisco, a sanctuary city, has long been a refuge for undocumented individuals. However, recent rumors and incidents are causing heightened anxiety.

On Jan. 23, rumors spread of a federal deportation agent being aboard a Muni bus and approaching a middle school student.

Mayor Daniel Lurie’s office released a statement to address widespread panic.

“After conducting a thorough multi-agency review, we are confident and relieved that there was no federal immigration enforcement action on a Muni bus yesterday,” the statement said. “At the same time, the fear in our community is real, and that fear makes all of San Francisco less safe.”

In response to ongoing concerns, San Francisco leaders reaffirmed their commitment to the 1989 sanctuary city ordinance on Jan. 28.

ICE opened a new field office to enforce immigration laws under Donald Trump’s in San Francisco. Officers from the office have only arrested one person at the time of publication for lewd and lascivious acts with a minor, according to their website.

But closer to home, SFSU’s first week back to school left an unnerved atmosphere with rumors that ICE agents were on campus and entered the Administration Building.

“What we heard this week, and again, they are rumors, did impact some of our students,” said Dr. Frederick Smith, SFSU’s Vice President of Community Inclusion and Equity, to Golden Gate Xpress.

On Feb. 7, a man impersonating an ICE agent was spotted eating at a local taqueria in the Mission District. The man was later identified as Daniel Goodwyn, one of the Jan. 6 pardoned rioters, and leader of a local Republican Party group who later pled guilty in 2023 to his role during the Capitol insurrection and was sentenced to 60 days in jail.

“This is a terrorist seeking to intimidate our immigrant community and stoke fear,” said San Francisco District 9 Supervisor Jackie Fielder in a statement.

Fielder cited federal laws that prohibit impersonating a U.S. officer or employee.

“If and when they come back to the Mission, they will be dealt with.”

Despite the absence of confirmed ICE arrests or raids near campus, SFSU student organizations are preparing for a potential shift in the safety and security of their community.

Student organizations that support undocumented and immigrant students, like La Raza, IDEAS and MELA de San Pancho are reaffirming their responsibility to protect and prepare their community.

“We’re working on having an official schedule for when office hours will be,” said Isabel Parrado, La Raza historian and ambassador. “But we are also committed to the idea that in an emergency situation, we will do what we can and what is needed to get the room open to house anybody who needs this space.”

In November 2024, La Raza, in collaboration with IDEAS, hosted a Papeles Para Todos panel in the Cesar Chavez Student Center.

IDEAS advocates for nonresident tuition exemption and undocumented students. The organization’s members said they’re focused on getting the most accurate updates and resources for any students whenever necessary.

“We’re trying to identify what is the best way we can support students and we have realized it’s with resources,” said Sharon S., an ambassador of the organization.

During the fall semester, IDEAS met with SFSU President Lynn Mahoney to discuss support for undocumented students. Sharon S. said they were not fond of Mahoney’s response.

“The best we got was what felt like a PR response, which was like ‘we’ll do the best we can according to what the law says,’” Sharon S. said. “We responded by pointing out that undocumented students need more assurance because saying ‘we’re willing to go as far as to protect you as the government would’”

IDEAS, along with other on-campus organizations, are creating a united front around their community. They say the true safety net comes from organizations leaning on one another. This collaboration also includes those outside of campus, like Faith in Action Bay Area. The group has created a rapid response hotline, which IDEAS said has been a good source of guidance..

MELA de San Pancho’s members said they vow to continue holding events that uplift their Latinx community during these uncertain times while also being the best outreach and resource for immigrant and undocumented students.

“Seeing everything going on in the media and in our communities, especially when it can impact our friends and family, it can be so heavy to carry,” said Dulce Ramos Gomez, vice president of MELA de San Pancho.

The organizations keep in frequent contact with one another, coming up with different ways to support their community.

“We are communicating with other cultural orgs, especially like Latino cultural orgs,” Parrado said. “We’re building a communication network between ourselves, like a rapid response where we will try to stay as united and coordinated should there be an ICE presence on campus so we can best support our members or honestly anyone who feels threatened.”