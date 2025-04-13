Meet the candidates: Associated Students board elections begin April 14

When the clock strikes midnight, San Francisco State University students will all be emailed ballot links to cast their votes for the next Associated Students Board of Directors.

Voting will be accessible for students until April 20 at 11:59 p.m. The newly elected Board of Directors will assume their positions beginning June 1.

Golden Gate Xpress reached out to the candidates running for each position and here is what they had to say.

President

Candidates: Brandon Foley and Lorena Mejia

Brandon Foley is the incumbent AS President and working toward a master’s degree in electrical and computer engineering. He is running for a second term.

“Our campus isn’t in a great place right now,” said Foley when asked why he is running for re-election. “We have admin trying to come down on us with fee increases, courses being cut and a possible 8% CSU budget cut. We need to make sure that we have strong student voices at the table. That’s exactly what I’ve been doing over the past year and what I will continue doing if I’m lucky enough to be elected once more.”

During his first term as president, Foley highlighted the fundraising for Gator Groceries as one of his proudest accomplishments.

“About a week and a half ago, I hit my fundraising goal of $50,000, which means the program can go on for another year without interruption, serving over 1000 students a week,” Foley said.

When asked what he hopes to achieve if he is selected for a second term, Foley highlighted raising more money for Gator Groceries, establishing advisory boards for every college on campus, continuing to stand against any proposed increases to student fees and expanding the Gator Pass to include summer and winter breaks at no extra cost.

“Affordability is the number one issue on our campus,” he said.

Foley and other candidates are part of the Third World Gatorz slate, a group of candidates who decided to have a joint campaign with the same goals.

“We have a passion to fight against course cuts, fight against student fee increases, and we’ve got the right team to hit the ground running if the voters decide to elect us starting on April 14,” Foley said.

Lorena Mejia, the current vice president of finance, is the other candidate running for AS President.

A criminal justice major with a minor in marketing, Mejia hopes to better support the undocumented students on campus if elected.

“I come from an immigrant household. I have a lot of friends who are undocumented, too, and I see their challenges. I’ve talked with other CSU leaders and they found ways to kind of maneuver around those barriers,” Mejia said. “I want to see how we can incorporate that in our university. So that means allowing them to get jobs on campus because there are barriers. They ask for their visas and things like that that should not be a requirement. And then the same thing with scholarships as well.”

When asked why she is running for president, Mejia highlighted her passion for advocacy and change as the driving factor for wanting the role.

“I’ve seen how leadership is rooted in advocacy and can create real change on our campus,” Mejia said. “I want to make sure that all the experiences, from all of our students, are represented, supported and empowered in every corner of SFSU.”

Mejia’s experience with student government dates back to when she was in fourth grade, where she vividly remembers not being voted as treasurer for her school.

She has been involved in student government throughout high school and during her time in college and hopes to go into her senior year of college as AS president.

“Being a leader is mostly about listening to the people that you’re serving,” Mejia said. “It’s not just about my voice, but it’s about other voices and amplifying those.”

Along with supporting undocumented students, Mejia aims to keep the necessary resources on campus open and accessible for all students.

“I don’t buy toothbrushes or toothpaste anymore,” Mejia said. “I simply just get them from HPW. The same thing with our food pantry, and I know other students are using them as well. They’re essential.”

Vice President of Internal Affairs

Candidates: Bella Martinez-Bernal, Krushit Moradiya, Arric Sekhon

Arric Sekhon: “[I want to] strengthen communication between AS and the student body, make student org funding easier and more transparent, collaborate with AS departments to support meaningful student-driven events and ensure AS services run smoothly and inclusively.”

Bella Martinez-Bernal and Krushit Moradiya did not respond for comment at the time of publication.

Vice President of External Affairs

Candidates: Thyra Beckley, Sebastian Aldair Bustamante Ceja, Laurissa Chai, Kevin DeAntoni, Mofe (Mo) Lawal.

Thyra Beckley: “If elected as the next vice president of external affairs, I will prioritize advocacy that directly uplifts and supports our diverse student body. I plan to collaborate with the Dream Resource Center to ensure undocumented students have access to vital resources, and I will fight for lower housing costs by working closely with SFSU faculty and administrators to make affordable housing a reality. I also aim to partner with the Title IX Office, the Women’s Center and Health Promotion & Wellness to actively combat sex-based discrimination on and off campus. Ensuring that all student clubs and organizations have accessible and inclusive platforms is another key goal, along with advocating for reliable and affordable transportation options for our commuter students by working with Muni and SFMTA. My focus is making sure that every student, no matter their background, feels supported, empowered and seen.”

Sebastian Ceja: “My top priority is creating a sustainable framework for the role — one that allows future VPs of external affairs to transition smoothly and keep pushing forward without starting from scratch. Starting with my term, I’ll focus on building a statewide rapid response system to protect international and undocumented students across the CSU system. I also plan to challenge budget allocations — advocating for the reallocation of funds away from bloated administrative salaries and toward direct student support.”

Kevin DeAntoni: “My first and foremost goal if I’m elected is to get in front of the CSU and get loud — literally. I’m honestly tired of people being so scared of backlash or browbeating from people like Mildred Garcia. She doesn’t scare me, nor does anyone in the ivory tower down in Long Beach. I don’t think they’ve ever truly faced accountability or pushback for their decisions, so that’s where I come into play. If they have nothing to hide from, then they won’t bar me from entering the building like they did with past representatives, and they’ll let me speak my mind at the next CSU meeting.”

“Moreover, I have other concerns regarding Muni and the SFSU Metro Station. It needs a facelift, and I’m well-connected within the transportation sector to get those changes done. Community-owned and operated housing, protecting our most marginalized communities like undocumented immigrants and pushing for the CSU to make public their indirect investments into Israel are also high-ticket items for me.”

Laurissa Chai, Mofe Lawal did not respond for comment at the time of publication.

Vice President of Finance

Candidates: Shivani Bokka, Madhurya Gautam, Jose Hernandez, Dulce Ramos Gomez

No candidates responded for comment at the time of publication.

Vice President of Academic Affairs

Candidates: Dylan James Beck Gillespie, Elsy Hernandez-Monroy, Jatan Mandaliya

Dylan James Beck Gillespie: “In previous years whilst sitting upon the Academic Affairs committee I have grown to hate the data that has been represented by our course cuts, increasing the barriers towards a streamline graduation timeline. This data collected by the previous vice president of academic affairs will help myself and my committee achieve a standard for cutting these courses. Obtaining a shared agenda when approaching these university committee meetings with admin is how our word and purpose as students belongs. Not only will I work hard to try and divert the course cuts to a more equitable solution, but I wish for there to be answers to the thoughts and questions we hold. Deans of colleges will come together by my presence and hopefully hold monthly panels where students may ask freely, partnering chairs of majors and departments would work smoothly as well! Not only will we try and have open communication and lucidity, but achieving our bragging rights within college specific newsletters, to celebrate the orgs and research that each one of us on this campus pursue in one way or another. These accomplishments deserve a light!”

Elsy Hernandez-Monroy: “My main goal is protecting our right to quality education! This means continuing to fight any cuts to our courses or degree programs and demanding more class sections. I also believe we need more student voices in decision-making, so I will push for advisory boards in every college and major department. That way students have a real say over the classes that are offered in their departments. Another big goal is expanding our career resources like internship fairs and professional development workshops. I believe these opportunities are crucial to post-grad success for all Gators!”

Jatan Mandaliya: “If elected, I hope to significantly improve course availability by working with the administration and Academic Senate to find creative solutions to budget constraints and ensure students can access the classes they need to graduate on time; enhance academic support resources by advocating for improvements in academic advising, tutoring services and mental health support specifically tailored to academic stress; increase transparency and communication between the administration and the student body regarding academic policies changes and opportunities; and foster a more inclusive and equitable academic environment by addressing the diverse needs of all students and advocating for policies that support their academic success.”

Graduate Representative

Candidates: Janel Anderson, Ike Durano, Shivani Modha, Chetas Nikunjbhai Parekh, Devkumar Patel, Vikas Sharma

Janel Anderson: “[I want to] help spread the word about club events and social mixers to strengthen community engagement, introduce more financial literacy concepts into student events and workshops, promote SFSU’s graduate programs – especially the Quantitative Economics program – to help boost enrollment and visibility, advocate for better tech resources – like adding Safari as a browser option on library computers – and increase community awareness that SFSU is a powerful place to learn career-accelerating skills, especially for students with non-linear paths. Here, students who took the long road thrive just as much as those on more traditional academic tracks.”

Chetas Nikunjbhai Parekh: “I want to strengthen access to mental health and academic resources, build a stronger graduate community through events and networking and improve communication between departments and students so information is clearer and more accessible.”

Devkumar Patel: “I aim to streamline event planning for student orgs, increase funding transparency and build more inclusive networking opportunities for graduate students across campus.”

Ike Durano and Vikas Sharma did not respond for comment at the time of publication.

Business Representative

Candidates: Denise Bejines, Ganya Bhatti, Christian Flower, Hardik Patel, Gisselle Santiago, Pulkit Singh

Ganya Bhatti: “[I want to] ensure that business-related student organizations have fair access to AS funding, raise awareness about existing resources that many students still don’t know about, maintain our college’s current stability — right now, the Lam Family College of Business is least impacted by course cuts and I want to keep it that way, create stronger partnerships between the Career & Leadership Development office and local San Francisco businesses to provide more career and job opportunities and host more mental health and wellness events in the business building to support students’ overall well-being.”

Christian Flower: “If I’m elected as business representative, I hope to accomplish a few key things. First, I want to strengthen the connection between the College of Business and the student body by increasing awareness of resources, networking opportunities and support systems available through Associated Students. I also want to create more student-led events like workshops, panels and mixers that highlight student entrepreneurs, alumni and professionals in business. Lastly, I plan to advocate for better access to internships and career development tools, making sure business students are set up for success both on campus and beyond.”

Hardik Patel: “If elected, I hope to strengthen the business community at SFSU by expanding opportunities that match and surpass those at other CSU campuses. This includes establishing business incubators and startup competitions, introducing more certificate programs to enhance student skill sets — like what CSU Northridge offers — and launching a career accelerator program focused on business students. My goal is to create an environment where students are better prepared for the professional world and feel empowered to pursue entrepreneurial and corporate success.”

Pulkit Singh: “I want to push for a career fair dedicated solely to business students so that they can have a streamlined resource for career development; push for an accounting minor as the LFCoB does not offer accounting as a minor; ensure proper access to funding for business student organizations that work hard to support our business students; provide international students with resources about financial literacy, OPT/CPT opportunities and job hunting after graduation; and advocating for more scholarships for student entrepreneurs, organizing pitch contests, LinkedIn workshops, mock interviews and more.”

Denise Bejines, Gisselle Santiago did not respond for comment at the time of publication.

Education Representative

Candidates: Write-ins only

Ethnic Studies Representative

Candidate: Verónica Turner

Verónica Turner: “With my position, I will be advocating for the well-being, and from the perspective of the College of Ethnic Studies. Too often our history, legacy and college, our name dropped for clout by our increasingly conservative administration while simultaneously being first on the chopping block when it comes to budget cuts and censorship. The students of the College of Ethnic Studies are majority commuters who come from intersectional identities. These identities have needs that can be matched by our school if they are pushed to do so. Associated Students has accomplished many things in the last few years, like Gator Groceries and the expansion of our Gator Passes. However, we can do more. Supporting our student organizations and movements, standing up for our cultural centers and making sure that our commuter population is encouraged to keep coming to SFSU are a few things I would like to focus on during my term. I will advocate for my college by being more than just a body at the table. While representing my college, I intend to express our needs honestly and not wait for permission to bring up our concerns to the board.”

Health & Social Sciences Representative

Candidates: Kamille Breiz, Jasmine Kimbrough

Jasmine Kimbrough: “I think the main goal if I win my position is to give students more of a voice in what happens at our school. This would include implementing feedback platforms such as surveys to understand the problems people go through and what courses they are missing. With this, I want to aid in the process of academic planning to make sure people are graduating on time. I have heard from countless people that they aren’t able to take the courses they need, which causes not only extra years of school but also stress and money. By figuring out which courses are in higher demand and being a voice to advocate for students this can lead to a better future for people at SFSU. Lastly, I want to give more opportunities such as scholarships, internships and networking in HSS. Networking is a great way to meet new people and even just making friends! Both pre and post-grad, it can be scary to plan your future when you don’t know what to do. But I want students to know they are not alone in this and provide them with opportunities of growth and success.”

Kamille Breiz did not respond for comment at the time of publication.

Liberal & Creative Arts Representative

Candidates: Ryan Alexander, Rachael Ballard

No candidates responded for comment at the time of publication.

Science and Engineering Representative

Candidates: Jeanan Ahmad, Eli Mehrling, Samarth Pandya, Jacqline Patino, Shreya Rameshwar, Abhishek Rangani, Rehmat Singh Gill, Jason Tesfa, Diana Zaghoul

Eli Mehrling: “I’ve taken a survey of several members of the engineering department and noticed three main complaints. The unanimous concern was a lack of class selection. Necessary classes are either not offered or they fill up too fast. Secondly, funding has been cut for senior projects. Thirdly, much of the information involving important degree requirements on the SFSU website is out of date. If I am elected as representative of science and engineering, I will keep these issues at the forefront of my mind when interacting with the administration.”

Jacqline Patino: “One of my biggest goals is to push for more hands-on opportunities like workshops, industry panels, mentorship programs and spaces where students can actually apply what they’re learning outside the classroom. I want to make sure students aren’t just earning degrees, but also gaining the experience and resources they need to get hired after graduation. That also means advocating for better access to things like career services, resume support, networking events and internship connections especially for students who might not know where to start. We all deserve the tools to succeed and I want to help make those tools easier to reach.

Shreya Rameshwar: “I want to hear directly from students about what resources and support we need. During my campaign, I ran a survey for this and got a lot of valuable feedback, so I will continue to work on it. I want to do this to better understand students’ needs and to make sure that I am advocating for it. I want to outreach to more local startups and encourage them to take part in our career fairs, so that students have better opportunities to network right on campus. I will also work towards bringing more collaborations across clubs so that more students can get to benefit from the resources. With all the ongoing budget cuts, students are being forced to make more and more compromises with their education and that is not okay. In times like this, I really believe it is important for students to have a strong voice and real representation in front of university leadership. If I get the chance to represent our college, I will do everything I can to make sure student voices are heard because a good education is something we all deserve and something we all pay for. Lastly, I feel that outreach is the most important step in bringing any new resources. A lot of times resources are made available but not promoted enough, so people don’t know that they exist. With any changes or upcoming resources, I want to make sure that everyone knows about it and can access it.”

Abhishek Rangani: “If elected, I plan to increase funding and sponsorships for tech-related clubs and events like SF Hacks; improve collaboration between students, faculty and the tech industry; open doors for networking and internship opportunities and advocate for more tech resources and student support, ensuring that every student has the tools they need to succeed.”

Rehmat Singh Gill: “One of my biggest goals is to push back against course and section cuts, especially in upper-division classes. These cuts directly affect how quickly we can graduate, and they add a ton of stress to students who are just trying to stay on track. It’s important that students have a say in shaping the academic experience, and I plan to make that happen.”

Diana Zaghoul: “If elected, I want to focus on launching a STEM Student Roadmap Program where grad students share their journey, organizations they joined and tips for success so first-gen students know where to start; advocate for paid research opportunities so students don’t have to choose between gaining lab experience and making ends meet; improve tutoring and academic support for tough STEM classes like organic chemistry and physics, push for better mental health support including flexible policies and peer-led wellness workshops tailored to CoSE students and create more networking opportunities with industry professionals and alum so students can get a better idea of what’s out there after graduation.”

Jeanan Ahmad, Samarth Pandya, Jason Tesfa did not respond for comment at the time of publication.

Director of Health, Recreation, & Wellness

Candidates: Natalia Arevalo, Daivik Domadiya, Jesa Robis

No candidates responded for comment at the time of publication.

Director of Sustainability & Basic Needs

Candidates: Monika Hakobyan, Saajan Paudel, Vihaan Shah

No candidates responded for comment at the time of publication.

Director of Government & Community Relations

Candidates: Aniket Agicha, Emma Alvarez, Lucy Rios

Emma Alvarez: “A few things I would like to accomplish is to amplify student voices to ensure that they know they have a voice by working with the university, community, and local leaders. Strengthen student advocacy by expanding opportunities for direct engagement. Build stronger partnerships between students, the university and community organization. Increase civic participation through education.”

Lucy Rios: “I am running on a platform based on three core ideas: expanding career and academic support, enhancing campus safety and student rights and fostering student connection and representation. If I am fortunate enough to be elected, I hope to improve all three of these areas. I want to increase post-graduate career support and create more opportunities tailored toward first-generation students and those underrepresented in graduate school pipelines or the job market. I also want to push for more accessible spaces on campus and ensure that students are clearly informed of their rights both on and off campus. Lastly, I want to strengthen communication between the student body and administration to ensure that our voices are heard. This position is not about ‘being the voice for the voiceless’ or using pretentious phrases with empty intentions — it’s about passing the mic and creating spaces for others to share their concerns and be seen and heard at SFSU.”

Aniket Agicha did not respond for comment at the time of publication.

Director of Facilities & Operations

Candidates: Malhar Mehul Kansara, Jaideep Reddy Gade

Malhar Mehul Kansara: “If elected, I’ll work to improve maintenance response times, create safer and more inclusive spaces, promote sustainability, support student orgs with better access to campus facilities and ensure students have a real voice in how our spaces are run.”

Jaideep Reddy Gade: “If elected, I will advocate for the renovation of outdated campus facilities; extend accessibility by expanding hours at key locations like the J. Paul Leonard Library, Mashouf Wellness Center and dining halls; and work towards making our campus greener by introducing solar-powered systems and energy-efficient lighting. I also plan to create a QR-based reporting system to address campus facility issues quickly and transparently.”

Director of Social Justice & Equity

Candidates: Dhvanil Bhagat, Noemi Buenrostro-Perez, Harry Kakadiya

Dhvanil Bhagat: “I am running for director of social justice and equity. If elected, I will focus on three key areas: student voice, transparency and equitable access. First, I will organize monthly Student Voice Circles — open spaces where students from all backgrounds can share their experiences and concerns directly with me and other student leaders. I will bring these voices to the Academic Senate and External Affairs Committee to ensure student perspectives are actively represented in campus decision-making. Second, I will work with student government to publish easy-to-read summaries of key decisions from Senate meetings and university committees, so students always know what’s happening behind the scenes and how it affects them. Lastly, I will collaborate with student organizations to identify and address equity gaps in areas like academic support, basic needs and mental health access — creating reports and advocacy plans that push for solutions with university leadership. Everything I do will be centered around creating clear, consistent communication between students and administration, and making sure our campus works for everyone, not just a few.”

Noemi Buenrostro-Perez: “In the face of the current administration’s attacks on universities — particularly around student protest, immigration and DEI — I want to ensure that we, as an academic institution, do not succumb to Trump’s threats and instead defend our student body wholeheartedly. I am a student of social justice movements, which is reflected both in my major (Race & Resistance Studies) and in the slate I am part of (Third World Gatorz). I am prepared to stand up and be a voice for students. We must remain steadfast in protecting the legacy of our institution — one that has been shaped and strengthened by the struggles of students in ’68, and most recently by those who achieved divestment last spring. We can do this by amplifying our resources on campus like Gator Groceries, SFSU Dream Resource Center, continuing and expanding free transit as well as promoting many more student-led organizations doing the work on campus. We also do this by holding our administration accountable for their commitment to serve us, the students. I believe that I am the candidate for this. I am passionate about social justice and have gained many incredible mentors over the years here at SFSU who have led me here. That is the beauty of SFSU, that’s the beauty that I’m willing to fight for.”

Harry Kakadiya did not respond for comment at the time of publication.

Student Org Representative

Candidates: Yash Bhadiyadra, Brayden Concepcion, Angelea Morroquin, Yvette Ortiz-Rivera, Aniket Soni, Jessenya Garbani

Yash Bhadiyadra: “The current funding application process is a real struggle for many student organizations, especially for those just starting out. My goal is to simplify the process, making it easy for every org to get the support they need without jumping through unnecessary hoops. I’ve also heard from many student organizations about the headache of room reservations for events. It shouldn’t be that difficult to secure a space for your event. I want to make sure that room assignments are simple and stress-free, so you can focus on what really matters: making your event a success. Another issue I see is the re-registration process with SAE. I’m committed to streamlining this process, cutting down on time and complexity so that student organizations can focus on engaging students and running their events. Many student organizations also struggle with lack of storage space for their resources. I’ll work to secure dedicated storage rooms where orgs can safely keep their resources without the worry of where to put them. I’m also passionate about fostering a thriving community. I’ll encourage students to get involved, whether by joining an existing org or starting a new one. Together, we can build a vibrant and engaged campus. Lastly, I’ll work on improving communication between Associated Students and student organizations, so that your voices are heard and concerns are addressed. I’ll also make the AS funding policy clear and simple, ensuring that all student orgs know exactly how to access the resources they need.”

Brayden Concepcion said he will be withdrawing his candidacy.

Angelea Morroquin, Yvette Ortiz-Rivera, Aniket Soni, Jessenya Garbani did not respond for comment at the time of publication.