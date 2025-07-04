San Francisco celebrates Fourth of July at Sunset Dunes

Under a clear sky, families crowded Sunset Dunes to watch the San Francisco Pride Band lead Chinese dance groups, patriotic city residents, and a fire truck from Noriega Street to free pie and bounce houses at Kirkham Street. It was the second Independence Day celebration at the highway-turned-park.

“It feels bittersweet this July 4th, but I’m glad to be here in unity with the Pride band, reinforcing our unity,” said Jane Magid, a piccolo player with the San Francisco Pride Band. “The birthday of a country is something to be proud of, but last night’s budget vote is, I think, not something for us to be proud of. I think it’s going to hurt a lot of Americans.”

Ahead of the event, Joel Engardio, District 4 supervisor, spoke to attendees individually and posed for photos.

“Now, more than ever, San Francisco needs to have a Fourth of July parade because we feel democracy under threat — LGBTQ+ people, immigrants under threat,” Engardio told Golden Gate Xpress. “This parade is about working to fulfill the promise of our nation and celebrating joy at the same time, and at Sunset Dunes, it’s a transformational space where people can come and be connected to the coast.”

The parade was organized by Engardio and Friends of Sunset Dunes, an advocacy group for the controversial park.

“Our D4 supervisor had the idea, and then we set it off and made it happen,” said Brian Reyes, a member of the organization and a Sunset resident.

Reyes helped with both the inaugural 2024 parade, which happened a few days before the holiday, and this year’s celebration. He noticed some differences between the two events.

“This one’s a little bit bigger and then we have more activities,” Reyes said. “I would also say last year was, for San Francisco, just a different time politically. And today, it’s a lot different with what’s going on with the federal government. So, I think there’s a sense of pride last year. This year, it’s pride and then also resistance.”

Reyes pointed out the significance of the event’s location.

“We have this beautiful 40-acre contiguous park here on our coast,” Reyes said. “And what an opportunity to celebrate it, not only with my neighbors — I live in the neighborhood, it’s a couple blocks down — but also to share it with all other San Franciscans and anyone else who visits.”

Local resident Esther Mitcheo saw last year’s celebration and said this year’s event felt more genuine, with more local families present.

After the parade, children had the opportunity to explore a fire truck, jump in one of the bounce houses, get their faces painted and watch a bubble show. Stacks of apple and cherry pies were cut into substantial slices and given to attendees for free while dancers and musicians performed.

Mitcheo was ecstatic about the pie.

“The apple pie was just amazing,” Mitcheo said. “The texture, the crust, the apple was moist, and it was perfect. Whoever made it, they did an excellent job.”

The parade drew attendees from outside the Bay Area.

Jon Harmston, a Fresno resident, wore American flag-inspired clothing and pushed a stroller with red, white and blue decorations. He marched in the parade with family members.

“It seems like everyone’s having a lot of fun here,” Harmston said. “It’s a big day for everyone to show their patriotism in that it’s our nation’s birthday, and spend time with family and have a good time.”

Brooke Nesbit, who came from Seal Beach, said it was a fun day.

“I’ve enjoyed everything that I’ve seen,” Nesbit said. “It was a great parade.”