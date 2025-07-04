The Student News Site of San Francisco State University

San Francisco celebrates Fourth of July at Sunset Dunes

This year’s parade was held on the actual day and drew local families as well as visitors from across the state
Byline photo of Neal Wong
Neal Wong, Editor-at-LargeJul 4, 2025
Eddie Monares
哈哈笑健身舞隊, a dance group based in San Francisco, walks during the parade at Sunset Dunes on Friday, July 4, 2025. (Eddie Monares / Golden Gate Xpress)

Under a clear sky, families crowded Sunset Dunes to watch the San Francisco Pride Band lead Chinese dance groups, patriotic city residents, and a fire truck from Noriega Street to free pie and bounce houses at Kirkham Street. It was the second Independence Day celebration at the highway-turned-park.

“It feels bittersweet this July 4th, but I’m glad to be here in unity with the Pride band, reinforcing our unity,” said Jane Magid, a piccolo player with the San Francisco Pride Band. “The birthday of a country is something to be proud of, but last night’s budget vote is, I think, not something for us to be proud of. I think it’s going to hurt a lot of Americans.”

Ahead of the event, Joel Engardio, District 4 supervisor, spoke to attendees individually and posed for photos.

“Now, more than ever, San Francisco needs to have a Fourth of July parade because we feel democracy under threat — LGBTQ+ people, immigrants under threat,” Engardio told Golden Gate Xpress. “This parade is about working to fulfill the promise of our nation and celebrating joy at the same time, and at Sunset Dunes, it’s a transformational space where people can come and be connected to the coast.”

The San Francisco Pride Band performs at Sunset Dunes on Friday, July 4, 2025. (Eddie Monares / Golden Gate Xpress)

The parade was organized by Engardio and Friends of Sunset Dunes, an advocacy group for the controversial park.

“Our D4 supervisor had the idea, and then we set it off and made it happen,” said Brian Reyes, a member of the organization and a Sunset resident.

Reyes helped with both the inaugural 2024 parade, which happened a few days before the holiday, and this year’s celebration. He noticed some differences between the two events.

“This one’s a little bit bigger and then we have more activities,” Reyes said. “I would also say last year was, for San Francisco, just a different time politically. And today, it’s a lot different with what’s going on with the federal government. So, I think there’s a sense of pride last year. This year, it’s pride and then also resistance.”

Reyes pointed out the significance of the event’s location.

“We have this beautiful 40-acre contiguous park here on our coast,” Reyes said. “And what an opportunity to celebrate it, not only with my neighbors — I live in the neighborhood, it’s a couple blocks down — but also to share it with all other San Franciscans and anyone else who visits.”

Local resident Esther Mitcheo saw last year’s celebration and said this year’s event felt more genuine, with more local families present.

After the parade, children had the opportunity to explore a fire truck, jump in one of the bounce houses, get their faces painted and watch a bubble show. Stacks of apple and cherry pies were cut into substantial slices and given to attendees for free while dancers and musicians performed.

Parade attendees are served slices of cherry and apple pie at Sunset Dunes on Friday, July 4, 2025. (Eddie Monares / Golden Gate Xpress)

Mitcheo was ecstatic about the pie.

“The apple pie was just amazing,” Mitcheo said. “The texture, the crust, the apple was moist, and it was perfect. Whoever made it, they did an excellent job.”

The parade drew attendees from outside the Bay Area.

Jon Harmston, a Fresno resident, wore American flag-inspired clothing and pushed a stroller with red, white and blue decorations. He marched in the parade with family members.

“It seems like everyone’s having a lot of fun here,” Harmston said. “It’s a big day for everyone to show their patriotism in that it’s our nation’s birthday, and spend time with family and have a good time.”

Brooke Nesbit, who came from Seal Beach, said it was a fun day.

“I’ve enjoyed everything that I’ve seen,” Nesbit said. “It was a great parade.”

Hundreds watch the San Francisco Pride Band perform “San Francisco” at Sunset Dunes on Friday, July 4, 2025. (Eddie Monares / Golden Gate Xpress)
California State Senator Scott Wiener waves to celebration attendees at Sunset Dunes on Friday, July 4, 2025. (Eddie Monares / Golden Gate Xpress)
Children watch a person create huge bubbles at Sunset Dunes on Friday, July 4, 2025. (Eddie Monares / Golden Gate Xpress)
美國三藩市廣場舞隊, a dance group based in San Francisco, performs at Sunset Dunes on Friday, July 4, 2025. (Eddie Monares / Golden Gate Xpress)
California State Senator Scott Wiener speaks to a crowd of attendees at Sunset Dunes on Friday, July 4, 2025. (Eddie Monares / Golden Gate Xpress)
The San Francisco Pride Band plays at the Fourth of July parade at Sunset Dunes on Friday, July 4, 2025. (Eddie Monares / Golden Gate Xpress)
About the Contributors
Neal Wong
Neal Wong, Editor-at-Large
Neal Wong (he/him) is the editor-at-large for Golden Gate Xpress. Having recently graduated in the spring with a degree in journalism and a minor in education, he is staying to support the transition into the fall semester. He is also a proud San Franciscan who was born and raised in the city and attended George Washington High School. He joined the staff in 2023 and has since held key roles including managing editor and online editor. His work has also been published in outlets such as Richmondside, the San Francisco Public Press and Mission Local. Neal has also created and taught courses in SFSU’s Experimental College. His hobbies include traveling, cooking and reading the news. You can contact him at [email protected]. Neal Wong (él) es el editor itinerante de Golden Gate Xpress. Tras haberse graduado recientemente en primavera con una licenciatura en periodismo y una especialización en educación, se queda para apoyar la transición al semestre de otoño. También es un orgulloso sanfrancisqueño, nacido y criado en la ciudad, y asistió a George Washington High School. Se unió al equipo en 2023 y desde entonces ha ocupado cargos clave, incluyendo editor general y editor digital. Su trabajo también ha sido publicado en medios como Richmondside, San Francisco Public Press y Mission Local. Neal también ha creado y enseñado cursos en el Experimental College de SFSU. Sus pasatiempos incluyen viajar, cocinar y leer las noticias. Puedes contactarlo en [email protected].
Eddie Monares
Eddie Monares, Managing Editor
Eddie Monares (he/him) is the campus editor for Golden Gate Xpress. He is majoring in journalism with a minor in education. He was born and raised in San Francisco, California. He currently works part-time while attending San Francisco State University. During his free time, Eddie enjoys listening to music, spending time with his family and watching sports. Eddie Monares (él) es el editor de campus para Golden Gate Xpress. Estudia periodismo con una especialización en educación. Nació y creció en San Francisco, California. Actualmente trabaja a medio tiempo mientras asiste a la Universidad Estatal de San Francisco. En su tiempo libre, a Eddie le gusta escuchar música, pasar tiempo con su familia y ver deportes.