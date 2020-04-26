Home workouts during quarantine

Sitting in bed, binging Netflix and playing video games has become the norm for SF State students as the university remains closed in response to COVID-19 .

With access to the Mashouf Wellness Center cut off as a result of the closure, as well as the physical activity involved with going to campus, students are finding themselves lacking the tools they have to stay in shape.

While the CDC has confirmed that it’s okay to exercise outdoors long as social distancing guidelines are maintained, many are turning their attention to at-home workouts.

The fear of contracting COVID-19 reaching a fever pitch as San Francisco County enters its fourth week of shelter-in-place, once-busy trails such as Fort Funston are desolate and parking lots are closed for many other trailheads. YouTube is an increasingly popular source for workout routines, with newly-posted routine videos reaching over half a million views just a week after being posted.

Routines such as Chloe Tings Two Week Shred Challenge, which has cardio, arms and core, abs and legs videos, was suggested by Grace Payne, who has started the challenge to help her maintain an exercise routine while remaining indoors. Masouf Wellness Center, is also offering workout classes through zoom.

Since the gym’s are closed, using workout machines have become no longer an option, unless you have workout machines in the comfort of your own home. Jenny Whyte, a kindergarten aide assistant, is currently social distancing at home like everyone else. Without the gym open she can no longer make her drive to LA Fitness, but instead now uses the machines available in her home. Luckily for Whyteshe has a treadmill and bicycle machine. Her current home workouts consist of:

Step One: Running half a mile on the treadmill in high intensity intervals, running for 40 seconds and then walking for a minute and repeats.

Step Two: Next are sumo squats and lunges, so she is able to get in a butt workout. Also, she includes fire hydrants for the next step of her butt workout.

“I lay down and hold on to the bed frame and do leg raises. It’s for core strength and abs, literally your total body,” says Whyte for working out her butt and abs.

Step Three: Her last step for her butt workout is squats with a bar that is usually 20 pounds or more. Adding extra weight to the bar is preferred.

Abs and arms are also important to her workout:

Step Four: Planking. “Planking is really important. I do one minute full plank, then I do a 30 second plank on my forearms,” Whyte says about the plank intervals she does. Also includes in her planking is doing 30 second raised leg planks on both legs. She then continues with 30 second side planks on both sides of her body, and finally ends with a full one minute plank.

Step Five: For arms, she does workout with the weights and machines, such as pull downs and chest push ups.

Her workouts also include a waist trainer and taking daily vitamins and a probiotic. The vitamins that she takes are:

Vitamin C, for her immune health Biotin, for her hair, nails and skin B-12, so she can convert her food into energy D3 2000 IU, for stronger bones Super B-Complex, for energy and antioxidant support

For Isabella Billik, she does an hour workout to help with her stress, anxiety and tension. Billik says, “especially because I’m sitting so much right now, this helps me release tension, feel relaxed, and ease anxiety.”

Her workout is a four step process that will typically last her an hour to an hour and 30 minutes. The workouts include:

Step One: Maggie Binkley’s 15 workouts, which is available on Amazon Prime, include HIIT, which stands for high-intensity interval training, a set of workout intervals that include intense anaerobic exercise with short breaks in between, and yoga workouts that are focused on improving core strength. She starts with those so her muscles can get warmed up.

Step Two: Next she does Zumba workouts for 30 minutes. It includes cardio, which she feels is necessary for the time that we’re in right now. The dancing portion of Zumba also keeps Billik happy.

“First of all cardio is absolutely necessary right now when I feel like I can’t go anywhere. Also, the dancing nature of the workout keeps me happy,” said Billik.

Step Three: For her third step, Billik does core workouts. She does the workouts that she thinks feels appropriate for the day, which includes five different moves 30 reps each for three time intervals.

Step Four: Last step is stretching. Stretching is the most important part of her workout because she wants to release the tension of her muscles, and recommends stretching for as long as possible.

Workout routines like the one Billik practices serve as an example of how people have made the best out of the current global situation. While just a small detail of a much larger puzzle, staying in shape is a struggle that many have adapted too.