Kevin Candee and a group of friends from Arizona set off fireworks at Mission Bay on July 4, 2020. (Siobhan Eagen / Golden Gate Xpress)
Kevin Candee and a group of friends from Arizona set off fireworks at Mission Bay on July 4, 2020. (Siobhan Eagen / Golden Gate Xpress)

San Diego Fourth of July carries on despite COVID-19 restrictions

Siobhan Eagen, Online Managing Editor

July 5, 2020

San Diego’s Big Bay Boom firework show was canceled due to COVID-19 restrictions. Despite this, Mission Beach was full of people lounging, drinking and eating both Friday and Saturday. Masks were scarce in groups. Several people said they came from Arizona or Los Angeles County for the weekend.  As darkness fell renegade firework shows could be heard and seen on all sides of San Diego’s Mission Bay between the hours of 8 p.m. and 11 p.m.

Mission Bay in San Diego on July 4, 2020. (Siobhan Eagen / Golden Gate Xpress)
Two friends share a scooter and ride down Mission Boulevard. in San Diego, California. on July 4, 2020. (Siobhan Eagen / Golden Gate Xpress)

A woman takes a selfie at a full bar in Mission Beach on July 4, 2020. (Siobhan Eagen / Golden Gate Xpress)
Vacation rental properties adorned with American flags in San Diego’s Mission Beach on July 4, 2020. (Siobhan Eagen / Golden Gate Xpress)
Vacation rental properties adorned with American flags in San Diego’s Mission Beach on July 4, 2020. (Siobhan Eagen / Golden Gate Xpress)
Friends play volleyball on July 4, 2020 at Mission Beach in San Diego, California. (Siobhan Eagen / Golden Gate Xpress)

Large groups celebrating at San Diego’s Mission Beach on July 4, 2020. (Siobhan Eagen / Golden Gate Xpress)
Los Angeles DJ Matt Reyes came to San Diego, California for July 4th weekend because Los Angeles beaches are closed. (Siobhan Eagen / Golden Gate Xpress)
A bicyclist raises her glass to the DJ while she rides by. (Siobhan Eagen / Golden Gate Xpress)

Jacie Arredondo and Steve Gibbons watch as police intervene with a boat in the Bay. Arredondo and Gibbons are from Tempe, Arizona. Arredondo said they have been coming to San Diego for Fourth of July and staying at the same vacation rentals for years. (Siobhan Eagen / Golden Gate Xpress)
Police activity in the area was higher than usual on July 4, 2020 in San Diego, California. (Siobhan Eagen / Golden Gate Xpress)
Maria and Gary Moon from San Francisco watch fireworks at San Diego’s Mission Bay on July 4, 2020. (Siobhan Eagen / Golden Gate Xpress)
Kevin Candee and a group of friends from Arizona set off fireworks at Mission Bay on July 4, 2020. (Siobhan Eagen / Golden Gate Xpress)
Kevin Candee and a group of friends from Arizona set off fireworks at Mission Bay on July 4, 2020. (Siobhan Eagen / Golden Gate Xpress)
Kevin Candee and a group of friends from Arizona set off fireworks at Mission Bay on July 4, 2020. (Siobhan Eagen / Golden Gate Xpress)


A group of friends sing “America, America” and tell jokes as they light fireworks at Mission Bay on July 4, 2020. (Siobhan Eagen / Golden Gate Xpress)

Time Lapse of Santa Clara Place on Friday July 2, 2020. Santa Clara Place is the street that leads to the parking lot of San Diego’s Mission Bay. (Cristofer Garcia / contributing for non-exclusive use at Golden Gate Xpress)

Comments

Golden Gate Xpress • Copyright 2020 • FLEX WordPress Theme by SNOLog in