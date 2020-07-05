San Diego Fourth of July carries on despite COVID-19 restrictions

San Diego’s Big Bay Boom firework show was canceled due to COVID-19 restrictions. Despite this, Mission Beach was full of people lounging, drinking and eating both Friday and Saturday. Masks were scarce in groups. Several people said they came from Arizona or Los Angeles County for the weekend. As darkness fell renegade firework shows could be heard and seen on all sides of San Diego’s Mission Bay between the hours of 8 p.m. and 11 p.m.



A group of friends sing “America, America” and tell jokes as they light fireworks at Mission Bay on July 4, 2020. (Siobhan Eagen / Golden Gate Xpress)



Time Lapse of Santa Clara Place on Friday July 2, 2020. Santa Clara Place is the street that leads to the parking lot of San Diego’s Mission Bay. (Cristofer Garcia / contributing for non-exclusive use at Golden Gate Xpress)