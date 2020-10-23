Highlights and Reactions of the Second Presidential Debate

The final presidential debate before Election Day, which aired on Thursday evening, came with discussions about COVID-19, immigration, racial justice and climate change, among other topics. Democratic nominee Joe Biden’s and President Donald Trump’s meme-worthy facial expressions aside, the debate was the last opportunity for both candidates to prove themselves to last-minute voters and show what they aim to accomplish if elected.

Several professors from SF State shared their reactions to the debate and revealed their frustration with statements from Trump.

These are the highlights of the last presidential debate:

Fighting COVID-19

Led by Kristen Welker, the debate started with the topic of the COVID-19 pandemic. Welker’s first question was: How would you lead the country in the next state of the Coronavirus pandemic?

President Trump asserted that the mortality of COVID-19 cases has decreased, while Biden criticized Trump’s constant downplaying of the pandemic.

COVID ––

Trump: “We’re rounding the turn, we’re rounding the corner, it’s going away.” — Golden Gate Xpress (@GGXnews) October 23, 2020

Biden: “Anyone who’s responsible for that many deaths should not remain as President of the United States of America, we’re in a situation where there are 1000, deaths, a day. Now, thousand deaths a day. and there are over 70,000, new cases per day.” — Golden Gate Xpress (@GGXnews) October 23, 2020

“Trump has no clear plan for eliminating the pandemic and strengthening the economy though he focuses more on the economy,” Emma Sanchez, SF State professor of public health and social epidemiologist, said.

During this part of the debate, both candidates discussed potential plans for further development of a vaccine for COVID-19 and the concerns parents may have in sending their children to school amid the pandemic.

Trump mentioned that Johnson & Johnson and Medina were among the companies that are working on the vaccine. Johnson & Johnson vaccine trials are currently on pause, after an “unexplained illness” was noted in a study participant.

National Security

During the second section of the debate, Welker referred to newly released information that Iran and Russia are seeking to intervene in the U.S. elections and asked the candidates how they would avoid this from happening.

NATIONAL SECURITY––

Biden: “This election, Russia has been involved. China has been involved in some degree and now we learned that Iran is involved, they will pay a price if I’m elected. They’re interfering with American sovereignty.” — Golden Gate Xpress (@GGXnews) October 23, 2020

Trump: "There's nobody who's been tougher on Russia than Donald Trump." — Golden Gate Xpress (@GGXnews) October 23, 2020

During the debate, Trump said that Biden has benefited from money from Wall Street and his son’s businesses in foreign countries.

Anthony Bobulinski, an ex-business partner of Biden’s son, Hunter Biden, alleged at a Trump news conference that the former VP was involved in negotiations surrounding an investment venture with a Chinese oil company; however, “Corporate records reviewed by The Wall Street Journal show no role for Joe Biden.”

“I think American sovereignty is more important than Joe Biden’s fundraising,” Professor Mark Allan Davis from the Africana Studies Department said. “[Trump] cannot prove anything because he is lying.”

Healthcare

Citing the Supreme Court nomination of Judge Amy Coney Barrett, Welker asked the candidates about their healthcare plans if the Affordable Care Act were to be overturned.

HEALTHCARE––

Trump: “Through the legislature, I terminated the individual mandate that is the worst part of Obamacare, as we call it, the individual mandate.” — Golden Gate Xpress (@GGXnews) October 23, 2020

Biden: “I support private insurance. That’s why I did not one single person’s private insurers would lose their insurance under my plan, nor did they under Obamacare, they did not lose their insurance, unless they chose. They wanted to go to something else.” — Golden Gate Xpress (@GGXnews) October 23, 2020



Both candidates claimed they would implement their own healthcare plans. Biden named his plan the “Biden plan,” which would have a public option. Trump said he would come up with a new, “beautiful” healthcare plan that would protect pre-existing conditions.



Immigration

The Trump administration has not been able to find the parents of over 500 children who were separated at the border, according to a report published on Oct. 20. Citing this news story, Welker asked the candidates if there was a plan to reunite the children with their parents.

Trump on immigration: "People that come into our country illegally, we're going to take care of everything for them. And what that does, and I'd love to help them, but with that does, everybody all over the world will start pouring into our country, we can't do it.” — Golden Gate Xpress (@GGXnews) October 23, 2020

Biden, on DACA and Dreamer kids: "The idea that they are being sent home by this guy, they're being sent to a country they've never seen before." — Golden Gate Xpress (@GGXnews) October 23, 2020

President Trump asserted that children who migrated to the U.S. do not come with their parents, but rather, either with “coyotes,” “cartels” or “lots of bad people.” Biden gave the counterargument that the 545 children separated at the border did come with their parents, but they have been unable to be located.

“All of this does not justify the fact that you cannot separate a child from the parent,” said International Relations Department Professor Mahmood Monshipouri, reacting to Trump’s statement about children separations at the border. “This is immoral. This is illegal. This is truly unwarranted.”



Racial Justice

Moving to the “Race in America” section of the debate, Welker started by directly asking Biden what he would say to Black and Brown parents who fear for their children’s safety.

Trump: "I am the least racist person in this room." — Golden Gate Xpress (@GGXnews) October 23, 2020

Trump: “With the exception of Abraham Lincoln possible exception, with the exception of Abraham Lincoln, nobody has done what I've done [in regards to criminal reform]." — Golden Gate Xpress (@GGXnews) October 23, 2020

Biden: "Nobody should be going to jail for a drug problem, they should be going to a rehabilitation, not to jail." — Golden Gate Xpress (@GGXnews) October 23, 2020

“Trump’s refusal to speak to the Black community speaks volumes,” said Brianna Morales, SF State’s debate team coach. “He knows nothing or our history or our community. He quoted the wrong person about the super predator’s comment, he doesn’t show any empathy or solidarity. He’s cold.”



Climate Change

In the last section of the debate, Welker pointed out the different views of both candidates on climate change and asked how they would fight climate change while also supporting job growth.

Trump: “I will not sacrifice 10s of millions of jobs, thousands and thousands of companies, because of the Paris accord. It was so unfair. China doesn't kick in until 2030, Russia goes back to a low standard, and we kicked in right away." — Golden Gate Xpress (@GGXnews) October 23, 2020

Biden: "Climate change, climate warming, global warming is an existential threat to humanity. We have a moral obligation to [address it]." — Golden Gate Xpress (@GGXnews) October 23, 2020

Trump said he believes wind turbines would create more carbon emission and they would hurt birds, while making the argument that natural gas was good and doing actions against climate change would hurt businesses in the country.

“‘It’ll kill all the birds!’ His regulation rollbacks will kill Black and Brown families,” Davis said.