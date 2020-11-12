SF State students take on Halloween

Jazzmene Lizardo, Staff reporter|November 12, 2020

Halloween, the one day a year people are allowed to dress up as anything their hearts desire, was celebrated differently this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

While the frightful festivities may not have been as rampant as years past, SF State students did not hesitate from taking their own spin of a socially-distanced coronavirus Halloween and keeping the spooky holiday spirit alive in their home through costumes. Xpress asked SF State students to submit the costumes they created for the holiday, and here’s what you submitted!

 

KG_Castillo
Gallery|6 Photos
SF State senior and cinema major, Castillo dressed up as Patrick Bateman from ‘American Psycho.’ “One of my favorite films is ‘American Psycho.’ It’s directed by a woman, and she filmed it in a way where it’s satire,” Castilo said. “She’s making fun of these cis white men.” Castillo added that the costume is fitting for the time the country is currently facing politically, and that they are also a Christian Bale fan.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 