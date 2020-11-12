SF State students take on Halloween

Halloween, the one day a year people are allowed to dress up as anything their hearts desire, was celebrated differently this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

While the frightful festivities may not have been as rampant as years past, SF State students did not hesitate from taking their own spin of a socially-distanced coronavirus Halloween and keeping the spooky holiday spirit alive in their home through costumes. Xpress asked SF State students to submit the costumes they created for the holiday, and here’s what you submitted!