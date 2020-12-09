Center for faculty development expands spring offerings

Nothing could have prepared longtime English professor Jolie Goorjian for the first day of the fall semester.

“I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, I don’t know what I’m doing — I shouldn’t be doing this,’” the 20-year teacher recalled telling herself in her dining room on Zoom. “This is a whole different game.”

The class turned out fine, but she had come prepared.Z

For the past couple of years, Goorjian has attended the vast majority of teaching lessons and lunch-and-learns as well as completed online courses hosted by SF State’s faculty development program, the Center for Equity and Excellence in Teaching and Learning.

“There are certain […] evidence-based practices that will help faculty learn new skills, just like there are evidence-based processes that help students,” CEETL Vice President Maggie Beers, who has a doctorate in faculty development, said.

Whereas it had previously offered a less extensive version of its Online Teaching Lab for faculty, CEETL vastly expanded its offerings when the pandemic struck San Francisco. The center quickly built out its OTL and launched several other courses to assist faculty in adapting to online teaching.

Bolstered by $3 million in federal funding from the CARES Act, CEETL has become a continually expanding tool for SF State in a time when relatively new research has explored the depths to which online learning is lacking for those with fewer resources.

So the expansion of CEETL, which has several focuses on addressing inequities in the online classroom, is timely — and it’s continuing into next semester, as the center offers three new microcourses on synchronous online teaching, large class engagement and alternative assessments.

The faculty union may have had a hand in its rising popularity. The California Faculty Association asked CEETL administrators to up the stipend for completing the OTL, from $30 to $50 an hour for faculty, said Larry Hanley, vice president of the California Faculty Association. Graduate teaching assistants are eligible to enroll but get $22, Beers said.

Hanley said he felt teachers deserve the additional compensation for implementing what they learned from OTL in their courses. While it’s not a requirement of the course, the point is to put the lessons into action, he said.

“You want to be a truck driver, right? So you know, you get some training — 25 hours — to drive a truck,” he said. “That’s only to prepare you to do the real work, which is to drive a truck from San Francisco to Oklahoma City.”

As of Dec. 9, CEETL has seen 1,335 participants — including around one-third of faculty — enroll and more than 600 complete the CEETL’s OTL, Beers said. A summer survey had 91.5% of participants rate the course as “a good use of […] professional time,” according to the data.

In the Justice, Equity, Diversity and Inclusion Institute, CEETL focuses on “anti-racist” online teaching and the “dismantling of white supremacy”; 238 have enrolled, and 151 have completed it.

Online Teaching Squares, which joins participants with three other teachers to form supportive teaching groups, saw 279 faculty sign up in summer with 230 completing the course.

The High Impact Quality Learning and Teaching Course Redesign, which has faculty create projects with the potential to positively impact student success, has handed out 48 grants for projects with a potential to impact 16,000 students, Beers said.

“They have a lot of followers, right?” Goorjian said. “They call them the CEETL Beatles, if you will.”