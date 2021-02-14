SF State Studio Art Majors Weigh in on Remote Learning
Since instruction moved online last spring, SF State’s studio art majors have had to deal with the loss of on-campus studio space and supplies. While some artists saw the shift as an opportunity to have more time to work on their art, others expressed frustration about the loss of on-campus instruction and the decision making that decided which classes were allowed to continue on campus. Xpress caught up with four art majors to see how they felt about virtual instruction.
Third-year Journalism major with a minor in Anthropology at SF State. Originally from Orange County but now residing in the outer Sunset. Campus arts and...
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.