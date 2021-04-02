Gator Talk Episode 8: Saint Stupid’s Day

Sebastian Mino-Bucheli, Multimedia Editor|April 2, 2021

Welcome to Gator Talk, a collaborative CalState podcast that brings city and statewide perspectives to SF State news.

In Gator Talk’s eighth episode, host Sebastian invited Ed Holmes, commonly known as Bishop Joey for a special episode dedicated to Saint Stupid’s Day held on April 1 every year in the city of San Francisco.