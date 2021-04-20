Gator Talk Episode 10 : A conversation with Supervisor Myrna Melgar
Welcome to Gator Talk, a collaborative CalState podcast that brings city and statewide perspectives to SF State news.
In Gator Talk’s tenth episode, host Sebastian invited San Francisco Supervisor Myrna Melgar, she oversees District 7 that encompasses Ingleside, Parkside, West Portal and more neighborhoods. San Francisco State University just so happens to be in her district!
Sebastian Miño-Bucheli is a photographer, videographer, and coffee enthusiast at the Golden Gate Xpress while majoring in Photojournalism and minoring...
