Gator Talk Episode 10 : A conversation with Supervisor Myrna Melgar

Sebastian Mino-Bucheli, Multimedia Editor|April 20, 2021

Welcome to Gator Talk, a collaborative CalState podcast that brings city and statewide perspectives to SF State news.

In Gator Talk’s tenth episode, host Sebastian invited San Francisco Supervisor Myrna Melgar, she oversees District 7 that encompasses Ingleside, Parkside, West Portal and more neighborhoods. San Francisco State University just so happens to be in her district!

 