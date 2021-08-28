Gator Talk Season 2, Episode 1

Welcome to Gator Talk, a collaborative CalState podcast that brings city and statewide perspectives to SF State news. New co-host, Chris Ramirez, breaks down your campus-related questions, from vaccine requirements to when the sauna in the Mashouf Wellness Center will be back in business. This week, SF State saw half of its student body back in person for classes — the first time since the Spring 2020 semester. Chris sat down with SF State President Lynn Mahoney and AVP for Research Michael Scott to ask your pressing questions about campus reopening. Check out the story here at Gator Talk.