Xpress Yourself: Sneak Preview

Sneak Preview is an opportunity for prospective students and their families to gather information on student housing, extracirricular activities and everything they need to know about campus life. Representatives from academic departments and student organizations showcased what they had to offer.

Sneak Preview was held on April 9 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

TRANSCRIPT:

Isabella Seijo: I think the city offers really great opportunities for me and the fashion industry. It’s a really good way to get into that world.

Iker Batista: I chose it as a possible college choice because it was closer to home and I wanted to be around people who have similar interests as me.

Morgan Hewitt: Um, I’m actually, I’m undecided right now.

Iker Batista: I plan on majoring in business.

Isabella Seijo: With my major being apparel and merchandising.

Morgan Hewitt: I really like dance and uh, learning about criminal justice.

Isabella Seijo: Lots of like intro to fashion design and lots of like marketing because merchandising does have more like the business side of the fashion world. Um, and I’m also planning on doing like study abroad when I get into my older years.

Morgan Hewitt: Um, classes that I plan on taking. Um, I really want to get my general ed over with and I’m uh I also want to do a study abroad somewhere so.

Iker Batista: I’ve not seen any yet, but I plan on taking some for sure, just, I don’t know which ones.

Morgan Hewitt: Hm, some extracirriculars that I really want to try um, I want to get involved in the, like, intramurals I think, kind of thing.

Morgan Hewitt: I really like sports, but I’d rather not, uh have my whole college experience to be like sports and all that.

Isabella Seijo: Um, I plan on living on campus.

Iker Batista: I’m going to be living off campus in a house with my friends.

Morgan Hewitt: Um, I plan on living on campus if I attend.