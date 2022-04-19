After 20 seasons, Principal Dancer Sarah Van Patten is set to retire

Sarah Van Patten performs her final performance at SF Ballet on April 16. Van Patten retires after 20 seasons at the SF Ballet. (Courtesy of Erik Tomasson for the SF Ballet)

On April 16, Sarah Van Patten took her final bow as a principal dancer with the SF Ballet.

“Thank you to so many people behind the scenes and in the audience who have supported and helped me along over these years,” said Van Patten.

Van Patten hails from Boston, Massachusetts. At the early age of six, she developed her interest in dance and began her training.

At 15-years-old, Van Patten left Boston to train at the Royal Danish Ballet in Copenhagen, Denmark, one of the oldest ballet schools in the world.

During her tenure, Van Patten was cast as Juliet in “Romeo and Juliet” during her first season, performing for the Queen of Denmark.

After two seasons of dancing for the Royal Danish Ballet, SF Ballet Artistic Director Helgi Tomasson offered Van Patten a soloist position with the company.

“It didn’t take long for me to feel like I wanted to commit my career to San Francisco Ballet,” said Van Patten.

In 2002, Van Patten was the youngest dancer in history to receive a contract for the SF ballet.

“I feel so fortunate to have been given the opportunity from Helgi when I was 17 to join the company as a soloist. I never could have imagined then what has ended up being such an amazing journey,’’ said Van Patten.

After four seasons, Van Patten was promoted to principal dancer – the highest rank a dancer can achieve. Van Patten’s career included her feature principal roles in John Cranko’s “Onegin,” Wheeldon’s “Cinderella” and John Neumeier’s “The Little Mermaid.”

Van Patten has performed leading roles in Tomasson’s “Swan Lake,” “The Sleeping Beauty,” “Romeo & Juliet,” “Don Quixote,” and “The Nutcracker.” Van Patten’s contemporary repertoire included roles in Tomasson’s “Trio and The Fifth Season,” as well as Justin Peck’s “Hurry Up, We’re Dreaming;” and Christopher Wheeldon’s “Within the Golden Hour,” along with others.

“Sarah is an immensely talented artist who has brought to the company a diverse range of talents and abilities,” said Tomasson.

In 2012, the Isadora Duncan Dance Special Award for her notable interpretation of the title role, “Many Faces of Giselle,” was bestowed on Van Patten.

Van Patten was honored with the Isadora Duncan Dance Award for Best Ensemble Performance in Balanchine’s “Stravinsky Violin Concerto” and nominated for an Isadora Duncan Dance Award for Individual Performance for the entire 2009 Repertory Season.

In 2001, Van Patten received the New Talent Prize as outstanding apprentice at the Royal Danish Ballet, and in 1997 the dancer was recognized with the Chautauqua Festival Artistic Director’s Award.

“She is an incredible soul and that comes out on stage—she’s a real artist”, said Lola de Avila, the former Associate Director of SF Ballet School.

As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, Van Patten founded the Tahoe Dance Camp. It began as a place for her and other performers to continue to create while social distancing.

“It was because I saw a need, I really wanted to get back on stage, and I wanted to hold this gala event and get dancers dancing. I literally started it from scratch—I directed, produced, casted, built costumes, did the marketing, website, everything,” said Van Patten.

Van Patten’s retirement is not without mixed emotions.

“I am definitely very excited, but of course there are bittersweet feelings. It’s the right time. I’ve known for a really long time that I wanted to retire this year.” said Van Patten.

Van Patten is the proud parent of two young sons and plans to utilize her newfound free time with them.