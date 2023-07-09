The Stern Grove Festival merch stand attracts festival goers to shop and commemorate the concert event on June 25, 2023. (Michaela Mateo / Golden Gate Xpress)
The Stern Grove Festival merch stand attracts festival goers to shop and commemorate the concert event on June 25, 2023. (Michaela Mateo / Golden Gate Xpress)
Michaela Mateo

A look at remaining Stern Grove Festival performances

San Francisco Festival Celebrates 86 Years of Free Outdoor Concerts in The Sigmund Stern Recreation Grove Park
Byline photo of Sydni Taylor
Sydni Taylor, Staff Reporter • July 9, 2023

For over eight decades, the Stern Grove Festival has provided free concerts set amidst Sigmund Stern Recreation Grove Park for the past 86 years, providing music enthusiasts and nature lovers with its renowned outdoor music festival.

The festival features a diverse range of musical performances, attracting both locals and tourists. The serene setting amidst trees and nature creates a unique atmosphere for attendees to enjoy live music in a relaxed and welcoming environment.

Stern Grove was established in 1938 by Rosalie M. Stern, a philanthropist whose vision was to create a space where people could enjoy music, art, and nature all in harmony. Since its inception, Stern Grove has hosted a wide array of performers, ranging from renowned orchestras and famous bands to up-and-coming artists from diverse genres.

Each summer, the festival presents a series of free concerts every Sunday in a natural amphitheater surrounded by towering eucalyptus trees.

Upcoming performances for the remainder of the festival:

July 16: Angelique Kidjo with Jupiter & Okwess
Genres for the day: Reggae/Jazz with Afro-Pop

July 23: San Francisco Symphony with Lettuce
Genres for the day: Classical with Jazz

July 30: Bob Moses with Neil Frances
Genres for the day: Dance/Electronic with Alternative/Indie

August 6: Buddy Guy with Eric Gales
Genres for the day: Chicago blues with Blues and R&B/Soul

August 13: Patti Smith with Bob Mould
Genres for the day: Punk/Rock with Alternative Rock

August 20: The Flaming Lips with Alan Palomo
Genres for the day: Alternative/Indie with Chillwave/Hypnagogic pop

 

Attendees have a set list of what they can and cannot bring:

Blankets no larger than 5×7 feet.
Low-profile lawn chairs
Picnics and coolers. Visitors are welcome to bring their food and beverages.
Alcohol is permitted on concert Sundays for patrons of the legal drinking age. Alcohol is not sold at Stern Grove Festival.
Strollers are allowed, provided they are folded down during the performance and not blocking walkways or the aisles.NO Tarps of any size.
NO Pets are not allowed in the Concert Meadow. Service or support animals are allowed.
NO Skateboards, scooters, hoverboards, or personal motorized vehicles are prohibited in the Esplanade or Concert Meadow.
NO Firearms or weapons of any kind.
NO Amplified sound, bullhorns, or speakers.

See the full list on Stern Grove’s official website: https://www.sterngrove.org/whattobring

Tickets must be reserved in advance to attend on their website https://www.sterngrove.org/

Sydni Taylor, Staff Reporter
Sydni Taylor (She/Her) is a staff reporter for Golden Gate Xpress in her senior year. She is currently pursuing a Bachelors degree in Journalism with a minor in Cinema (emphasis in Screenwriting). Before transferring to Sf State, she attended to Santa Monica College for two years. Taylor has experience in the entertainment industry as a production assistant and assistant set designer. She has previously written for PBS Soundfield series. She strives to be a producer, screenplay writer and digital journalist. In Taylor’s free time she loves reading, spending time with friends, traveling, pottery, knitting and hiking.
Michaela Mateo, Staff Photographer

