A look at remaining Stern Grove Festival performances

For over eight decades, the Stern Grove Festival has provided free concerts set amidst Sigmund Stern Recreation Grove Park for the past 86 years, providing music enthusiasts and nature lovers with its renowned outdoor music festival.

The festival features a diverse range of musical performances, attracting both locals and tourists. The serene setting amidst trees and nature creates a unique atmosphere for attendees to enjoy live music in a relaxed and welcoming environment.

Stern Grove was established in 1938 by Rosalie M. Stern, a philanthropist whose vision was to create a space where people could enjoy music, art, and nature all in harmony. Since its inception, Stern Grove has hosted a wide array of performers, ranging from renowned orchestras and famous bands to up-and-coming artists from diverse genres.

Each summer, the festival presents a series of free concerts every Sunday in a natural amphitheater surrounded by towering eucalyptus trees.

Upcoming performances for the remainder of the festival:

July 16: Angelique Kidjo with Jupiter & Okwess

Genres for the day: Reggae/Jazz with Afro-Pop

July 23: San Francisco Symphony with Lettuce

Genres for the day: Classical with Jazz

July 30: Bob Moses with Neil Frances

Genres for the day: Dance/Electronic with Alternative/Indie

August 6: Buddy Guy with Eric Gales

Genres for the day: Chicago blues with Blues and R&B/Soul

August 13: Patti Smith with Bob Mould

Genres for the day: Punk/Rock with Alternative Rock

August 20: The Flaming Lips with Alan Palomo

Genres for the day: Alternative/Indie with Chillwave/Hypnagogic pop

Attendees have a set list of what they can and cannot bring:

Blankets no larger than 5×7 feet.

Low-profile lawn chairs

Picnics and coolers. Visitors are welcome to bring their food and beverages.

Alcohol is permitted on concert Sundays for patrons of the legal drinking age. Alcohol is not sold at Stern Grove Festival.

Strollers are allowed, provided they are folded down during the performance and not blocking walkways or the aisles.NO Tarps of any size.

NO Pets are not allowed in the Concert Meadow. Service or support animals are allowed.

NO Skateboards, scooters, hoverboards, or personal motorized vehicles are prohibited in the Esplanade or Concert Meadow.

NO Firearms or weapons of any kind.

NO Amplified sound, bullhorns, or speakers.

See the full list on Stern Grove’s official website: https://www.sterngrove.org/whattobring

Tickets must be reserved in advance to attend on their website https://www.sterngrove.org/.