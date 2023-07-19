Ceramic pieces and textile tapestry of the campus mascot at the sculpture area in the Fine Arts Building at SF State’s campus in San Francisco on July 3rd, 2023. (Ishaan Pratap / Golden Gate Xpress)
Ceramic pieces and textile tapestry of the campus mascot at the sculpture area in the Fine Arts Building at SF State’s campus in San Francisco on July 3rd, 2023. (Ishaan Pratap / Golden Gate Xpress)
Ishaan Pratap

Two SF State professors collaborate to create a social space for art students

ART 555 and 556 will be offered with the intent of creating a space and organizing a mini festival
Byline photo of Ishaan Pratap
Ishaan Pratap, Copy Editor • July 19, 2023

Two San Francisco State University art professors are collaborating and utilizing their courses as a medium to create a social working space for students at the School of Art.

Sean McFarland and Michael Arcega, teaching ART 555 and 556 respectively, will simultaneously teach the courses. McFarland teaches ART 555, The Multiple and Distributed Art, and ART 556, the Art and Social Function course. They are different classes, but both professors want it to function with the intent of developing the sculpture area’s loading dock into a space where students can work, hang out, socialize, attend events, and so on.

Both professors will be structuring their courses in service of this space they plan on creating, hoping to eventually organize a small festival on campus. 

Arcega runs the sculpture area on campus and teaches ART 556. The course will be slightly different than in the previous years he has taught it. Usually the course has modules about contemporary sculpture practices, assignments with technical instructions, and functions as a seminar where students collaborate and participate in peer critique. However, this semester the course is now goal-oriented with a target of hosting a social space and a mini festival.

Arcega wants to structure the course in a way where even though professors are leading the course, students will have a lot of say in how the class operates. 

“Sean and I already have a plan of having a stage, having a workspace, having a social space, so when nothing’s happening people can come there, have lunch, hang out, have meetings, make work,” he said. “We also want to have events, maybe hosting performance art events, maybe a few bands playing and screening movies at night. The program will be essentially filled by all of us, the class and the professors.”

Both courses will be split into three sections – Planning, executing and hosting events – with the grand goal of making the festival happen. The course will have a mix of undergraduate students with some graduate students as well.

Kevin Lopez is a student at SFSU who is taking the ART 555 course for the first time. He spoke about his excitement for the class and what he expects from it.

“Art is [a] great way for people to connect and express themselves, creating these spaces for SFSU students and the art program as a whole is important,” Lopez said. “A major part of art making is making art but I also believe having a sense of community is just as crucial. I have no doubt that Professor Arcega and the class will definitely do a fantastic job in bringing this space to life!”

ART 555 and 556 currently have 12 slots open for enrollment in the class and have 2 sections – one from 9 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. and from 12:30 p.m. to 3:15 p.m.

Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Campus
Salma Pacheco (L), Jaden Calderon (M) and Nina Chuang (R) lead protestors through Stanford University on July 5, 2023. Protestors chant “Diversity is our power, unity is our strength”. (Andrea Jiménez / Golden Gate Xpress)
CSU Associated Students hold protest at Stanford University against SCOTUS ruling
Three protestors stand next to each other illustrating the rally taking place at Stanford University on July 5, 2023. The first protestor (L) holds a sign reading, “Unity is our strength, diversity is our power,” the name of the rally. Another protester (M) holds a sign reading “demanding fair representation in higher education,” the slogan for the rally. A woman (R) shouts into a megaphone. (Andrea Jiménez / Golden Gate Xpress)
CSU Associated students to hold protest against SCOTUS affirmative action decision
STIIIZY displays their grand opening sign to announce the opening of the new cannabis dispensary at Parkmerced on June 31, 2023 (Ishaan Pratap / Golden Gate Xpress)
STIIIZY’s grand opening in Parkmerced
An illustration of a woman (left) looking unhappy with her money and another woman (right) looking satisfied with hers with a school building behind them. (Andrea Jiménez / Golden Gate Xpress).
Communications studies lecturers believe they should be better compensated at SF State
President Lynn Mahoney discusses the future of faculty housing during an interview with Xpress in her office in the Administration Building on Nov. 18, 2022. Mahoney says she hopes the increase in affordable housing for faculty members will address some other issues on campus. (Joshua Carter/Golden Gate Xpress)
SF State president reacts to SCOTUS affirmative action ruling
Man walking his dog on the street passes Mumu Hot Pot on June 21, 2023. (Andrea Jiménez / Golden Gate Xpress)
New Hot Pot restaurant opens its door at SF State’s Manzanita Square
About the Contributor
Ishaan Pratap, Copy Editor
Ishaan Pratap (he/him) was born in New York and is a 4th year print and online journalism major at San Francisco State. In his free time he enjoys video games, hanging out with friends, and watching soccer. He joined the journalism program because he's passionate about social issues like housing and city politics.

Golden Gate Xpress

The Student News Site of San Francisco State University
© 2023 Golden Gate Xpress, All Rights Reserved. • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

All Golden Gate Xpress Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *