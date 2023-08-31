A police car parked in front of the University Police Department station on 100 N State Drive on April 1, 2023. (Joshua Carter / Golden Gate Xpress)
University Police investigates two incidents to start semester

After multiple reported disturbances UPD is looking into the area around Buckingham Way
Stephanie King, Staff ReporterAugust 31, 2023

A person had their laptop and cell phone stolen at gunpoint near University Park North on Thursday morning, according to a timely release sent by the University Police Department.

The reporting party, whose name was not released, is a member of the SF State community, according to UPD Lt. Emmanuel Vallero. The person told UPD that they were walking from 270 Buckingham Way towards 255/265 Buckingham Way when they were approached, put in a headlock and had what they believed to be a firearm put to their upper torso.

“I don’t feel safe. Now I think twice [about] being in UPN at night,” said Mac Tappan, a University Park North resident. “[I feel] scared and annoyed.”

“After the incident was reported, UPD officers conducted a neighborhood canvass for any suspects, witnesses, or evidence,” said Lt. Vallero.

This incident comes just three days after UPD released another Timely Warning about an armed robbery – also on Buckingham Way. In the earlier case, the suspect grabbed one of the two necklaces the victim was wearing and ripped it from the neck, according to the Timely Warning released by UPD on Aug. 28.

“I was in shock [when I heard about the armed robbery] since it happened in broad daylight,” said Jasmine Melendez, a BECA major, who found out about Monday’s incident from the email sent by UPD.

According to the Annual Security Report published by UPD, there was one on-campus robbery in 2019, zero in 2020, and zero in 2021.

Late Thursday afternoon, UPD sent a follow-up email from police Chief Reginald Parson, giving the campus community personal safety tips. “Being aware of your surroundings at all times and observe people and activities around you” is listed as just a couple of the safety tips on UPD’s website.

“If I see something out of the ordinary, I stray away from it,” said Melendez. “I check who is around me. These incidents don’t change my routine, but my behavior [changes to] stay more alert.”

Parson also reminded the campus community of the services available, including the SafeWalk service program. According to UPD’s website, SafeWalk is a walking escort provided for safety by request 24 hours a day. SafeWalks are provided to all on-campus buildings, attached residential properties, and parking lots. SafeWalks are also provided to off-campus residential properties.

Parson’s email also included information about the Division of Campus Safety’s active threat training. UPD’s website describes the training as “to better prepare our community in case of an active threat/shooter situation.” Information is available in both English and Spanish.

There are psychological services as well and Parson informed students to reach out to University Counseling and Psychological Services (CAPS) in his email to seek support.

