Gator Talk: A Movie We Are Thankful For
A breakdown of union coverage on campus
The Chomp: Head baseball coach Tony Schifano on upcoming SFSU baseball season
Employee Union Emphasis On working
Kyle Botelho and Conrado Trevino-Oceguera train for the upcoming wrestling season. Oct. 24, 2023. (Matthew Ali/ Golden Gate Xpress.)
SFSU’s Wrestling Team Sets Sights on Nationals and an All-American Season
Xplainer: BART
Xplainer: OneCard
Xplainer: Muni
Xplainer: APEC
Live Updates: CFA strikes at SFSU

The second day of CFA rolling strikes begins
GGX StaffDecember 5, 2023
CFA and Teamsters strike at 19th and Holloway by the public transportation hub at SF State on Dec. 5, 2023. (Dmitry Berdnikov/Special for Golden Gate Xpress)

8:06 a.m.

Reported by Letícia Luna on Campus and Michelle Ruano Arreola at Tapia Drive

“We respect our employees’ labor rights. The University remains open today as we continue to prioritize students’ learning and progress toward graduation,” said SFSU President Lynn Mahoney in an email.

Mahoney said that all labor negotiations are handled at the state level at the CSU Chancellor’s office. “I remain hopeful that the CSU reaches an agreement with the CFA as they have done with other unions,” said Mahoney.

According to Bobby King, director of communications for the president’s office, Mahoney is attending a remote CSU meeting and is not on campus. Strikers chant Mahoney’s name on Tapia Drive.

7:40 a.m.

Reported by Michelle Ruano Arreola at Tapia Drive
Strikers walk by the administration building on the way to 19th and Holloway on Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2023 at 8:35 am. (Andrew Fogel/Golden Gate Xpress)

Teamsters Local 2010 –– an organization that represents roughly 1,100 skilled trade workers across 22 of the 23 CSU campuses ––has joined SFSU faculty at the picket line. After previously striking themselves across every CSU campus on Nov. 14, Teamsters will participate in all four rolling strikes across the state this week.”We are fighting for unfair labor practice against CSU. We are behind all the other public or private trades throughout the state and we’re just looking for fair pay,” said Debbie Elia, a member of Teamsters and the project supervisor for housing at SFSU.

Teamsters members stood in front of the West Campus Green project in an attempt to shut down construction for the day, according to Xavier Morgado, an electrician at SFSU.

“We are standing here in front of this job site trying to shut it down so that the skilled trade workers that are working on that job site stand in solidarity with the skilled trade workers that are standing on the sidewalk protesting,” Morgado said. “We’re on the side of faculty. The faculty is on the side of us.”

Golden Gate Xpress covered the previous Teamsters strike on Nov. 14.

7:30 a.m.

Reported by Sophia Osborn, at 19th and Holloway

Strikers start to gather at 19th and Holloway. “We are demonstrating to management that we’re serious about a fair contract and we’re not accepting their crummy offer,” said Brad Erickson, CFA-SFSU chapter president.

7 a.m.

By Letícia Luna

California Faculty Association strikes after impasse with California University System regarding contract negotiations.  Golden Gate Xpress is covering the developments of the second day of rolling strikes live. San Francisco State University is the California University System campus to host the second day of the strike, following California State Polytechnic University, Pomona. This story will be updated throughout the day.
