CSU y el Sindicato de Profesores llegan a un acuerdo tentativo, cancelando huelga planificada

Neal Wong (he/him/his) was born and raised in San Francisco, attended Washington High School, where he performed as a lead in multiple plays and a musical and is currently a photographer for Golden Gate Xpress and Xpress Magazine. His photos have been published by the

San Francisco Bay View

,

San Francisco Public Press

, and

Mission Local.

Neal also created and teaches an SFSU Experimental College course titled

Adventures in SF

, which takes students on weekly field trips to little-known, interesting places. His hobbies include cooking, traveling, and reviewing places on Google Maps.