SFSU begins encampments in solidarity with Palestine, joining a nationwide movement

The encampments that have spread across the country now come to San Francisco State University as student advocates show support for Palestine.

Just before 12:15 p.m. on Monday afternoon, San Francisco State University students and faculty gathered in the central quad to protest what SFSU’s General Union of Palestine Students is calling a genocide.

Around 500 students, faculty and advocates unassociated with SFSU gathered in the quad before marching around campus in a pro-Palestine rally to demonstrate solidarity with Gaza.

Multiple speakers expressed their support, receiving cheers of approval from the gathered crowd, picket signs emerging overhead. Many students expressed resentment towards the California State University system and called for divestment from Israel, opposing CSU’s alleged investments in corporations that support Israel’s military operations.

2:00 p.m. Update

“S.F. State has a long history of student activism and strong engagement with social and political issues. Campus activism is a part of who [we] are,” SFSU president Lynn Mahoney said in an email statement to GGX. “I have also repeatedly made clear my deep commitment to freedom of expression and academic freedom. Last fall, we experienced a number of protests. The University remains committed to providing space for peaceful protest.”

7:00 p.m. Update

Nevertheless, several students expressed dissatisfaction with a perceived failure to accommodate student demands on the university’s part.

”I mean, it’s hard not to be supportive of something that’s so historic and fucked up,” Said SFSU graduate student David Doucette, who earned his undergraduate degree in political science.

Jose Hernandez, a business major, also stated his support for Palestine.

“I think we have to be in solidarity with the people [who’ve] died, the people [Israel is] killing every day,” Hernandez said. “I’m supporting [because] it’s the thing that I can do, you know — protest.”

Along with a canopy sheltering designated media liaisons and a course teaching encampment members how to respond to journalists and de-escalate with authorities, two UCSF doctors who went by Nida and Yoongi donated supplies. These included tampons, pads, sunscreen, and other basic medical products like melatonin, ibuprofen, and Tylenol. Students can access the medical tent with help from volunteers from around the bay.

“It’s important to protect students’ rights to protest this,” said Patrick Lopez-Aguado, in support of his spouse, a faculty member at SFSU.

This is a developing story.