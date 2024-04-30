Students for Gaza hold candlelight vigil for lives lost in Palestine

Growing up Palestinian in the Bay Area, Alaa, a fourth-year San Francisco State University student grew up around organized demonstrations about Palestine.

“I was five years old and I used to have a microphone and would say ‘Free, Free Palestine,’ when I was younger,” Alaa said. “So being in the city, marches and all of that is something I grew up with.”

Alaa was one of the individuals attending the candlelight vigil commemorating Palestinians killed in the ongoing Israel-Hamas war on Monday night. When she arrived at the event, she was shocked to see the turnout from SFSU students and surrounding community members.

“It’s literally 9 o’clock at night and people are still showing up,” Alaa said. “It’s freezing, and seeing all these tents is honestly beautiful.”

Following the newly erected encampments at SFSU, approximately 100 attendees, some in tears, listened closely as speakers engaged with the crowd about the importance of an intimate event like this.

“We need to remember that those that are martyred will never live in vain,” the first speaker said to the crowd. “They will forever live in the memory and in the ethos of the Palestinian struggle.”

Students for Gaza SFSU, a newly formed group posted on Instagram “Vigil for Gaza” on Monday, April 29 allowing the event to be open to the public bringing students and alumni together.

SFSU alum Aseel Fara also attended the event after witnessing the way student protests across the country were being handled by their university administration.

“The powers that be messed with the wrong generation,” Fara said. “This generation is different than others — we are going to take a stance and we’re not going to give up, and what I heard today is determination.”

After four speakers, participants were invited to commemorate loved ones in Gaza that they may have lost.

“Everyone’s coming together to create one voice because a lot of mothers, fathers and grandparents are dying in Palestine,” said Yousaf, an SFSU student. “There’s a lot of people who don’t have the power — don’t have the right — to speak up.”

Until the demands from SFSU’s Students for Gaza are met, the encampments and other demonstrations will continue, according to Yousaf.

“Nobody here showed any signs of being discriminatory or anyone spreading hatred of any kind,” Fara said. “These are peaceful protesters and peaceful demonstrators, and I just hope for peace and well-being for all of them.”