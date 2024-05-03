Breaking News
The Student News Site of San Francisco State University

Golden Gate Xpress
The Student News Site of San Francisco State University

Golden Gate Xpress
The Student News Site of San Francisco State University

Golden Gate Xpress

Case regarding SFSU student’s death moves forward

The man arrested in connection with an SFSU student’s death in March 2024 responded to the charges against him
Byline photo of Natalie Rocha
Natalie Rocha, Staff ReporterMay 3, 2024
Friends+of+Zoe+Reidy-Watts+enter+the+California+Superior+Court+of+Alameda+on+the+previous+court+date%2C+April+10%2C+when+the+date+was+moved+because+of+Victor+Tyrone+Frieson+llI%E2%80%99s+refusal+to+show+up.+%28Adriana+Hernandez%2F+Golden+Gate+Xpress%29
Adriana Hernandez
Friends of Zoe Reidy-Watts enter the California Superior Court of Alameda on the previous court date, April 10, when the date was moved because of Victor Tyrone Frieson llI’s refusal to show up. (Adriana Hernandez/ Golden Gate Xpress)

The plea hearing of an Oakland man accused of murder and domestic violence in the death of San Francisco State University student Zoe Nika Reidy-Watts took place Friday morning.

Victor Tyrone Frieson lll, 27, pleaded not guilty to the charges nearly two months after his arrest on March 6, according to Superior Court of California public records in Alameda County. 

The public records also noted that Frieson, Reidy-Watts’ boyfriend, waived his rights to a pretrial exam within 10 days. Frieson remains in custody and continues to be held without bail, according to public records. 

The next court date is  for the pretrial hearing on July 12, 2024 at the Rene C. Davidson Alameda County Courthouse.

This is a developing story.
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Campus
A car heads east on Holloway Avenue with buildings in University Park South in the background on Wednesday, May 1, 2024. (Neal Wong / Golden Gate Xpress)
Motor vehicle theft at University Park South results in arrest
Ziniab Imtair, president of GUPS, speaks to the crowd of campers during a general assembly meeting in the quad on day three of the encampment on May 1, 2024. (Dan Hernandez / Golden Gate Xpress)
SFSU encampments settle as support continues
Ziniab Imtair, president of GUPS, crouches to light candles next to a bench in the quad set up as a memorial for a vigil held on the evening of April 29, 2024. (Dan Hernandez / Golden Gate Xpress)
Students for Gaza hold candlelight vigil for lives lost in Palestine
About the Contributors
Natalie Rocha
Natalie Rocha, Staff Reporter
Natalie Rocha (she/her) is a staff writer at Golden Gate Xpress. She’s a journalism major with a minor in international relations. She was born and raised in the Salinas Valley where her interest in reporting began and she transferred to SF State. Last semester, Natalie studied abroad in Denmark at the Danish School of Media and Journalism where she covered stories on crime and the EU. In her free time, Natalie enjoys eating food, spending time with her family and hanging out with friends.
Adriana Hernandez
Adriana Hernandez, Editor-In-Chief
Adriana Hernandez (she/her) is the Editor-In-Chief for Golden Gate Xpress. She is majoring in journalism and minoring in media literacy. Adriana has a passion for storytelling, culture, art, and design. She previously wrote for The Skyline View, the student newspaper of Skyline College. In her downtime, she enjoys reading and watching films. For any inquiries, you can contact me at [email protected].  

Golden Gate Xpress

The Student News Site of San Francisco State University
© 2024 Golden Gate Xpress, All Rights Reserved. • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

All Golden Gate Xpress Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *