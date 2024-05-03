Case regarding SFSU student’s death moves forward

The plea hearing of an Oakland man accused of murder and domestic violence in the death of San Francisco State University student Zoe Nika Reidy-Watts took place Friday morning.



Victor Tyrone Frieson lll, 27, pleaded not guilty to the charges nearly two months after his arrest on March 6, according to Superior Court of California public records in Alameda County.

The public records also noted that Frieson, Reidy-Watts’ boyfriend, waived his rights to a pretrial exam within 10 days. Frieson remains in custody and continues to be held without bail, according to public records.

The next court date is for the pretrial hearing on July 12, 2024 at the Rene C. Davidson Alameda County Courthouse.

This is a developing story.