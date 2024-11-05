The Student News Site of San Francisco State University

Live Updates: SFSU reacts to presidential election

Students watch as presidential election results from across the nation come in
Paula Sibulo and Eddie MonaresNov 5, 2024
Gabriel Carver
A group of people fill out their ballots in the Annex at San Francisco State University on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024. (Gabriel Carver / Golden Gate Xpress)

San Francisco State University will host two presidential watch parties on campus. The Political Science Department will host one in Humanities 587 from 4 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. where faculty and staff will discuss and analyze the 2024 election results. 

Black Residents United in Housing will also host a watch party at Rigoberta Menchu Hall on the upper level of the Cesar Chavez Student Center. Soul food from Keith’s Chicken and Waffles will be served at the event.

As of 4 p.m. PST, the Associated Press has declared Donald Trump the winner in Kentucky and Indiana and declared Kamala Harris the winner in Vermont at 7 p.m. EST. 

7:01 p.m.

Approximately 30 people are in attendance at B.R.U.H.’s watch party in Rigoberta Menchu Hall. This is the last event of the semester for the student organization.

“We’re hopeful. We want Kamala to win, but it’s anybody’s game right now,” said Jasmine Moore, secretary of B.R.U.H. “Anything can happen really.”

6:43 p.m.

The broadcast has been muted and students both in-person and on Zoom have an opportunity to ask political science professors any questions that they may currently have.

6:07 p.m.

Aaron Cazarez, a political science major, attended the event at HUM 587 and mentioned that they’re awaiting to see what will unfold. 

“I was just talking to a professor of mine and I’m not sure if you’ve heard of Ann Selzer but she’s been predicting elections since 2008, so I’m really looking to see if she’ll be right or not about her prediction for Harris,” Cazarez said. “As a political science major, all my classes were excused today so we’ll see what happens.”

5:47 p.m. 

Food and refreshments have been served in HUM 587. Students interested in participating in the event have also joined the watch party through Zoom.

At the time of publication, the Associated Press declared Trump the winner in Mississippi, Alabama, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Florida and South Carolina at 8 p.m. EST. He was also declared the winner in Arkansas at 8:30 p.m. EST. 

Harris has been declared the winner in Maryland, Connecticut, Massachusetts and Rhode Island at 8 p.m. EST. Harris was declared the winner in New Jersey, Delaware and Illinois at 8:30 p.m. EST.

5:05 p.m.

International relations professor Mahmood Monshipouri was a guest speaker at the HUM 587 event and discussed with students about how the results of this election will affect conflict in the Middle East, particularly the intense violence against the people of Gaza from the Israeli government.  

“I think if Trump is reelected, this could be a bad omen for the Middle East,” Monshipouri said. “I don’t think that he plans to seriously consider Palestinian rights.” 

Monshipouri said that during the presidential debate, he’s never seen Trump talk about the rights of Palestinians. He notes that at least Vice President Harris has spoken about ending the humanitarian crisis.

“We’ll find out in a few days from now what the identity of the American people is,” Monshipouri said. “Is American society going to value women and value the importance of a person in the White House regardless of gender? I don’t care about whether you’re male or female. As long as you’re a capable and competent person, I will vote for you.” 

4:32 p.m.

Approximately 35 people have gathered at HUM 587 to watch the election unfold. 

“I just told my colleague that North Carolina will be very important and it closes in about two minutes and if North Carolina goes to one candidate or another, it would be a significant development,” said Joel Kassiola, political science professor. 

At the time of publication, the Associated Press declared Donald Trump the winner in West Virginia at 7:30 p.m. EST.

