Women’s soccer remains strong and connected in their last home game of the season

San Francisco State University women’s soccer team hosted California State University, Dominguez Hills for the final game of the 2024 season at Cox Stadium and walked off with a 1-1 draw.

They entered the game on Nov. 3 with a 2-6 record at home and 0-8-2 against conference opponents.

Freshman forward Emily Gehrlein-Allen said she was optimistic for the girls entering the final game at Cox Stadium this season.

“We’ve been playing good the last few games and I have a good feeling that today will be a good day since we’ve really been practicing on the stuff that we needed to work on,” Gehrlein-Allen said.

Junior forward Klaire Horton said the team’s effort is beyond the record they have and they are waiting for the stats to reflect the talent and commitment they possess on the field.

“We’ve been playing our game all season and unfortunately, we’ve been unlucky,” Horton said. “We have a lot of really good talent and we’ve trained and worked hard for this moment. All we can do now is play our game, possess, utilize our speed and our talent. I think our goal is to go out and play with heart and leave it all out on the field.”

Freshman forward Mariah Simpson said the team is also looking to capitalize on opportunities that will help the score reflect the team during game time.

“I feel like something that we’ve been working on throughout this season is just getting a result out of every game, and working on finishing our chances when we get them,” Simpson said.

Junior defender Lauren Francois said that the team’s closeness has been a big motivator for everyone to play to their potential day in and day out.

“This is the closest our team has ever been, and I wouldn’t consider us a team anymore. I’d consider it a family,” Francois said. “We care so much for one another that we’re willing to work hard and grind for one another, and it’s really fun.”

The first shot on goal was registered eight minutes into the game by Gators’ freshman forward Samantha Shim from a corner angle but was caught by Toros goalkeeper Kylie Yuzon.

After a passing performance that left the Gators on the Toros side for almost a minute and a corner kick by SFSU senior defender Lauren Johnston, the Gators attempted their second shot on net 12 minutes into the first half.

The Gators kept the Toros from capitalizing on their playmaking in front of the net, which forced their opponents out of their zone and without a shot on goal.

34 minutes into the game, the Gators’ fourth shot on goal came from sophomore forward Kaya Mitchem, who used her head to create a shot attempt that fell into the hands of Yuzon.

The Gators’ fifth shot on goal was credited to Gators sophomore defender Izzy Cuellar after the ball was passed to her from behind. Cuellar’s low center shot tumbled into Yuzon’s hands 39 minutes into the first half.

Despite CSUDH’s lead in corner kicks at halftime (3-1), the Gators led 5-0 in shots on goal after snatching opportunities from the visitors and forcing them wide.

Head coach John DeMartini said this game is big for some of the graduating athletes because it’s the last home game of the season for them.

“They loved playing at Cox (Stadium). It’s a magical place,” DeMartini said. “With the trees, the sun and everything, the university itself. They cherish these moments the most and this is bittersweet for them.”

DeMartini credited the team’s determined first-half performance which was highlighted by ball control and good rotation.

“The first half was arguably one of the better first halves we’ve had all season,” DeMartini said. “Our possession was good. We moved the ball around offensively. I thought we were pretty solid, and a mishmash of players in the mix right now.”

After the sixth shot by the Gators ten minutes into the second half, the Toros collected the first goal of the match.

A sideways pass from Toros junior defender Makenzie Hewison to senior forward Alyssa Villalobos led to the opening goal. The Toros’ goal was their first shot on goal in the game. The Gators still led 6-1 in shots on goal when Villalobos scored.

The luck started turning around when the Toros’ second shot on goal by senior midfielder Christine Duarte was stopped by Gators goalkeeper Kyline Tone.

Soon after, Johnston went down after a head-on-head collision with an opponent 79 minutes into the game. Johnston was being tended to for two quiet minutes.

DeMartini said Johnston went to head the ball and bumped heads with an opposing player and because of concussion protocols and his own wishes, Johnston didn’t return to the field for the rest of the match.

“It’s an innocuous challenge,” DeMartini said. “Sometimes it turns into something that hopefully isn’t life-threatening, but it’s close sometimes.”

86 minutes into the game, after a collision between two athletes on the field, the ball made its way to the front of Yuzon’s net. The Gators found the ball and Shim scored on a rebound to tie the game at 1-1.

A shot by Toros midfielder Taya Bohenko almost gave them the lead back but it bounced off the crossbar. It was a fortunate bounce for the Gators who finished the game the same way they started it, strong and persistent.

The game ended in a 1-1 tie with the Gators leading 7-5 in shots on goal. The Toros led in corner kicks (7-3).

“The three forwards ended up being the reason why we scored the goal,” DeMartini said. “The first forward got in, challenged and the second forward finished the ball, so it was good, good work on that part.”

DeMartini said the team sets their own standards from practices to every game of the season.

“They’re always together as a group and it doesn’t always shine through on the field, but as a group of individuals in a group of people, the chemistry and the cultural piece of a team is set, the standards are set by them,” DeMartini said.

DeMartini said although the game didn’t end in a win, the final score was a prize earned and a long-awaited result for everyone on the team.

“They were very, very resilient,” DeMartini said. “And finally, because of the belief and caring that they have for each other, it finally showed through today and they got what they needed. It almost feels like a win because they were finally rewarded for their hard work and stuff.”

Looking ahead to the final game of the season at California State University, Monterey Bay on Nov. 7, DeMartini told his team it will mirror how the team wants to leave this season.

“We have one more game. It’s all about how you want to end it,” DeMartini said in his message to the team.